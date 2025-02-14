Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE

Elizabeth Warren pretending that Democrats are fighting DOGE to protect American's private information is hilarious. She has to know that nobody actually buys this crap, right?

Good news: after we raised the alarm, DOGE has been blocked from accessing sensitive Department of Education data.



Your Social Security number, income data, and personal information are safe for now.



We will keep fighting back. https://t.co/7pW9kUVurz — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 13, 2025

Fighting back against what, exactly? Exposing their corruption and fraud?

Mike Lee with the one-two:

You literally passed a law giving IRS visibility into Venmo payments



And now you’re all about privacy—but only for @DOGE, because it’s trying to weed out waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds? https://t.co/gAweQTTcud — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 14, 2025

Exactly.

She wants us to believe she's trying to protect us when Democrats were more than happy to add 87K new IRS agents who would have access to OUR info.

Fauxcahontas, PLEASE.

She is the waste and fraud. Democrats are unbelievable — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 14, 2025

Unfortunately, it's all too believable.

I can’t wait till DOGE uncovers what @SenWarren is so desperately trying to hide. — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) February 14, 2025

It should be REALLY corrupt and highly entertaining (for us). Otherwise, she wouldn't work so hard to hide it.

The people fighting for warrantless spying are letting us know our information is safe... — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) February 14, 2025

Warren is proving yet again that she is a proven fraud. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) February 14, 2025

Once a fake Native American, always a fake Native American.

I assume @ewarren has publicly, thoroughly, vetted every federal employee who has had access to sensitive personal information?



If not, her protestations over DOGE are nothing but political theater. — MarciJoy (@msmarcijoy) February 14, 2025

Why did the democrats give the dept of education access to my ssn, income data, and personal information? What could they possibly need with it, and I didn't give them permission in the first place. — CAG_AM_INJUN (@CAG_AM_INJUN) February 14, 2025

That's DIFFERENT, don't ya know?

