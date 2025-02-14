Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE

'NOT Acceptable'! JD Vance's Reality Checks for Europe TRIGGERED Germany's Defense Ministe...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elizabeth Warren pretending that Democrats are fighting DOGE to protect American's private information is hilarious. She has to know that nobody actually buys this crap, right?

Fighting back against what, exactly? Exposing their corruption and fraud?

Mike Lee with the one-two:

Exactly.

She wants us to believe she's trying to protect us when Democrats were more than happy to add 87K new IRS agents who would have access to OUR info.

Fauxcahontas, PLEASE.

Unfortunately, it's all too believable.

It should be REALLY corrupt and highly entertaining (for us). Otherwise, she wouldn't work so hard to hide it.

Once a fake Native American, always a fake Native American.

That's DIFFERENT, don't ya know?

