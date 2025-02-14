MEEP! James Woods Just Has TWO Words for Brian Stelter for Defending the Associated Press and DAMN SON

DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on February 14, 2025

As Twitchy readers know, Brian Stelter is not dealing well with the White House blocking an AP reporter from an open press conference and has called it 'deeply troubling' and even brought up the First Amendment.

You know Tater means business if he started ranting about the First, not to mention claiming the AP is nonpartisan.

Right? Nonpartisan. 

Yeah, we laughed too.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... editorial decisions. 

It is a plain violation of the First Amendment, and we urge the Trump administration in the strongest terms to stop this practice. 

This is now the third day AP reporters have been barred from covering the president – first as a member of the pool, and now from a formal press conference – an incredible disservice to the billions of people who rely on The Associated Press for nonpartisan news.”

In other words, blah blah blah.

And enter James Woods:

What he said.

Screw AP.

And seriously, calling the AP nonpartisan was maybe one of the dumbest things Stelter has ever said and considering he is Brian Stelter, that says a LOT.

As is Tater.

THERE it is.

