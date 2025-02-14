MEEP! James Woods Just Has TWO Words for Brian Stelter for Defending the Associated Press and DAMN SON

As Twitchy readers know, Brian Stelter is not dealing well with the White House blocking an AP reporter from an open press conference and has called it 'deeply troubling' and even brought up the First Amendment.

Advertisement

You know Tater means business if he started ranting about the First, not to mention claiming the AP is nonpartisan.

Right? Nonpartisan.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Take a look:

New statement from The AP:



“The decision by the White House to block an AP reporter from an open press conference with President Trump and Prime Minister Modi is a deeply troubling escalation of the administration’s continued efforts to punish The Associated Press for its… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 13, 2025

Post continues:

... editorial decisions. It is a plain violation of the First Amendment, and we urge the Trump administration in the strongest terms to stop this practice. This is now the third day AP reporters have been barred from covering the president – first as a member of the pool, and now from a formal press conference – an incredible disservice to the billions of people who rely on The Associated Press for nonpartisan news.”

In other words, blah blah blah.

And enter James Woods:

Non-partisan news??!! The AP might as well rename itself The DNC Daily. They aren’t a news organization, for crying out loud. They’re the propaganda equivalent of fluffers on a porn movie set.



Screw AP. https://t.co/IZTFzw6QNT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 14, 2025

What he said.

Screw AP.

And seriously, calling the AP nonpartisan was maybe one of the dumbest things Stelter has ever said and considering he is Brian Stelter, that says a LOT.

They are a caricature of a news organization. — Keith Long 😎 (@magaarmadillo) February 14, 2025

As is Tater.

If there was any through in advertising pic.twitter.com/hErSsDsmz7 — BPaul ™️🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🇬🇪 (@JeepPrairie) February 14, 2025

THERE it is.

==========================================================================

Related:

AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID

Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at Munich Security Conference (Watch)

What a TOOL: Ron Wyden SNIVELS About Elon Musk's 'HeNcHmEn' Being Allowed Into the IRS and HELLO Backfire

VASECTOMIES?! Hearing Drops ALL the USAID Receipts and WOW, It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought (Watch)

==========================================================================