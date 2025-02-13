VASECTOMIES?! USAID Hearing Drops ALL the Receipts and WOW, It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought (Watch)

Welp, House Republicans just dumped a gallon or FIVE of gasoline on the USAID fire by sharing the receipts of so much more that taxpayers did NOT volunteer to pay for. It's safe to say the Biden administration had an agenda and was just happy-dory spending our hard-earned tax money on things like vasectomies in Uganda while Americans live in poverty, some even homeless.

But hey, that LGBTQ narrative ain't gonna pay for itself.

Look at THIS:

Rep. Barr: The Biden administration "severely punished" Uganda for it's "anti-homosexuality law," pushing the country right into the arms of China.



"Despite this, USAID has provided a $600,000 grant to 'empower Uganda's LGBT community.' and a $5.4 million grant to 'shift public… pic.twitter.com/1a0VSkT9P0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 13, 2025

His post continues:

... perception and attitudes in Uganda towards LGBT acceptance...'

Oh, it gets worse. So much worse.

From our sister site, Townhall:

According to the congressional committee's findings, USAID spent: $11.75 million on measuring the effectiveness of DEI promotion efforts in Nepal (Award ID #AID367C1500001 ) ;

; $750,000 on Princeton University's DEI survey in the Middle East (Award ID #7200AA21C00087 );

); $859,000 on hiring a DEI specialist at USAID's headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Award ID #720BHA23S00034 );

); $23,000 on hosting DEI recruitment seminars in San Martin, Iquitos, and Lima, Peru (Award ID #72052723P00066 );

); $558,000 on "emergency" DEI support (Award ID # 7200AA22C00075 );

); $1 million on hiring an LGBT advisor for USAID's U.S. Personal Services Contractor program (Award ID #7200AA22S00012 );

); $15,500 on a DEI staff retreat in Nigeria (Award ID #72062023P00088 );

); $100,000 to conduct a DEI survey in Ghana (Award ID #72062423C00002 );

); $50,000 on the establishment of a DEI fellowship in Uzbekistan (Award ID #72012224P00001 );

); $30,280 on "DEIA-facilitated conversations" in Senegal (Award IDs #72068523F50009 , #72068520A00009 );

, ); $23,300 on purchasing promotional materials for an upcoming DEI retreat (Award ID #720RFS22PC00011). Among other expenses, USAID used: $5.5 million to "improve the lives of LGBT individuals" in Uganda (Award ID #72061724CA00004 );

); $37.67 million for providing "services" to prostitutes, their clients, and "transgender"-identifying people (Award ID #72067418CA00027 );

); $65.7 million on vasectomies in the Congo (Award ID #7200AA20CA00011 );

); $6 million on the "social inclusion of LGBTQ+ people" in countries around the world (Award ID #7200AA22CA00008 );

); $4.3 million to provide "services" for men who have sex with other men in South Africa (Award ID #72067423FA00008 );

); $14.9 million to "enhance the leadership" of LGBT leaders in Cambodia (Award ID #72044223C00001 );

); $3.5 million for "empowering LGBT Colombians" to take part in the political process (Award ID #72051423IO00002 );

); $1.3 million to "create a comfortable environment for LGBTQ people" in North Macedonia (Award ID #72016524FA00001 )

) $3,9. million to "strengthen equality and democracy" for the LGBTQ+ population in the Western Balkans (Award ID #7200AA24CA00023 );

); $18,800 to help LGBT individuals vote in the 2021 Honduras elections (Award ID #72052221P00044 );

); $108,700 on "strategic approaches" for advancing LGBT rights in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Award IDs #72016818F00001 , #AID168I1500001 );

, ); $1.1 million on "empower[ing]" the LGBT community in Armenia (Award ID #72011119CA00002 );

); $595,000 to "empower" Uganda's LGBT community to "push back against anti-LGBT legislation" (Award ID #72061723FA00001).

See the whole Townhall tipsheet here.

When Rubio said USAID's priorities did not match the nation's priorities, he wasn't kidding.

You guys pissed yet?

We sure as Hell are.

