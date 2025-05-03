L.A. Mayor Proud of Fastest Recovery In Modern Calif. History (Depends What Your Definition of 'Fast' Is)

After the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County, President Trump visited the area in January and highlighted the incompetence of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. Trump also told local leaders to cut the red tape and rebuild quickly:

Holy sh*t! They took away Karen Bash's microphone after she smarted off to Trump.



Needless to say, Trump absolutely DESTROYED her. pic.twitter.com/n0kkTXzOX7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 25, 2025

Fast forward to this week, and Mayor Bass called the recovery effort the "fastest in modern California History":

LA’s recovery effort is on track to be the fastest in modern California history thanks to strong partnerships with leaders from all levels of government – especially @CAGovernor and our @CountyofLA partners.



We met with key stakeholders this morning to align on federal advocacy… pic.twitter.com/rFMht5XSEg — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) April 30, 2025

Notice that Bass said "fastest in California history," because other places might not consider this to be very speedy.

That was a few days ago. Yesterday the "fastest recovery" ticked up a notch:

As of today, per their own website, they’ve issued five permits to rebuild homes destroyed by the Palisades fire. Five. https://t.co/cxZPCTEPEO — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 2, 2025

Breaking "fast recovery" news: Today the number of permits issued is up to six!

"Progressive" bureaucracy -- moving at the speed of snail!

What a crock. Tell us when homes are completed. https://t.co/dpz2d1zFzD — Freedom Unclassified Ω 🌴🦩🐊😎✝️🇺🇸 (@DennisP220) May 2, 2025

We're afraid to ask how many years that'll take.