L.A. Mayor Proud of Fastest Recovery In Modern Calif. History (Depends What Your Definition of 'Fast' Is)

Doug P. | 11:05 AM on May 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

After the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County, President Trump visited the area in January and highlighted the incompetence of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. Trump also told local leaders to cut the red tape and rebuild quickly:

Fast forward to this week, and Mayor Bass called the recovery effort the "fastest in modern California History":

Notice that Bass said "fastest in California history," because other places might not consider this to be very speedy.

That was a few days ago. Yesterday the "fastest recovery" ticked up a notch:

Breaking "fast recovery" news: Today the number of permits issued is up to six!

"Progressive" bureaucracy -- moving at the speed of snail!

We're afraid to ask how many years that'll take.

