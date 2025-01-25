RINO Rewind: Mitch McConnell Rejected Hegseth but Voted for Three of Biden’s Worst...
Trump Highlights the Incompetence of Mayor Karen Bass During LA Wildfire Roundtable

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:35 AM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Several tense and contentious moments in California tonight as President Donald Trump’s common sense rammed into the stubborn, ignorant wall of Democrat bureaucracy. Trump tried reasoning with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as many residents are still being blocked from their burnt property where their homes once stood.

Check out this exchange. (WATCH)

You can tell people in the room are frustrated with their government’s glacial pace. Bass blaming the slowness on ‘safety’ reasons didn’t help matters.

Everyone knows where the responsibility for the wildfires lies even as Democrat ‘leadership’ continues to deflect blame and look for scapegoats.

Whoever took her mic wanted to make sure Bass didn’t sabotage their best chance to get help from the federal government by continuing to run her mouth.

It’s obvious the Democrat ‘leadership’ is in over their heads. Trump’s the only hope residents have if they want something done soon and not years from now.

Yes, Trump wants to destroy all the bureaucratic barricades so people can rebuild and move back onto their land as soon as possible.

And there you have it, Trump destroying every incompetent Democrat in the room with a simple, truthful phrase.

