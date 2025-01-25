Trump Highlights the Incompetence of Mayor Karen Bass During LA Wildfire Roundtable

Several tense and contentious moments in California tonight as President Donald Trump’s common sense rammed into the stubborn, ignorant wall of Democrat bureaucracy. Trump tried reasoning with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as many residents are still being blocked from their burnt property where their homes once stood.

Check out this exchange. (WATCH)

Holy sh*t! They took away Karen Bash's microphone after she smarted off to Trump.



Needless to say, Trump absolutely DESTROYED her. pic.twitter.com/n0kkTXzOX7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 25, 2025

You can tell people in the room are frustrated with their government’s glacial pace. Bass blaming the slowness on ‘safety’ reasons didn’t help matters.

Why did @KarenBassLA a failed MAYOR think she could interrupt the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES and she thinks taking her sweet a$$ time is the message she wants to get in. People want to get to work lady! — 🇺🇸Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) January 25, 2025

And the commies in LA can see the difference between the way of thinking of a liberal/commie and a conservative common sense. That woman should not be doing the job she's trying to do. I hope the people will vote right next time. — GibsonGirl (@AQuintana35691) January 25, 2025

Everyone knows where the responsibility for the wildfires lies even as Democrat ‘leadership’ continues to deflect blame and look for scapegoats.

@KarenBassLA @GavinNewsom both need to resign or get recalled for the Failures leading to the extent of the fires. They knew of the weather alert a week out before that tragic fires first began. Anyone in the California legislature that went into session during the fires to Vote… — Chris Boutell (@CBoutell) January 25, 2025

She didn’t even care. She was out of the country. — Aaron Young (@spcecoastbroker) January 25, 2025

I don’t think it was Trumps ppl that took her mic, it was probably taken bc she was promising that victims could get back in to clean their property in a week and that’s not going to happen. — j avi 𝕏 (@JAviQt1) January 25, 2025

lol I saw that. They were probably worried he would destroy her after she kept smarting off. They want those federal funds. — Ladybugz (@Ladybugzz21) January 25, 2025

Whoever took her mic wanted to make sure Bass didn’t sabotage their best chance to get help from the federal government by continuing to run her mouth.

It’s obvious the Democrat ‘leadership’ is in over their heads. Trump’s the only hope residents have if they want something done soon and not years from now.

They love to bark until they are no longer able to hide how overwhelmed they are. We saw the same thing with the Trump/Newsome meeting. Newsome looked like a child in trouble whose dad had come to fix everything. — John Jenkins (@jwjdesign) January 25, 2025

Trump is destroying every Democrat at that table, no FKs given. Lol — Jason525C (@Jason525C) January 25, 2025

Trump doesn’t work on politician time! He wants things done NOW!! I love it!! — Buzzsaw (@M_R_Sumbigguns) January 25, 2025

Yes, Trump wants to destroy all the bureaucratic barricades so people can rebuild and move back onto their land as soon as possible.

Trump: Water is quite efficient for putting out fires. 😂🤣 — 🅿️atrioT Steve 🇺🇸 ✝️⚖️ (@GideonSbre) January 25, 2025

Yep... Trump has always been a common sense guy.

Love it! — Patrick H. Clifford (@CliffordIND) January 25, 2025

We like water to put out fires, it's really quite efficient 😂😂



Tell em!! — Mrs𝕏cellent 🚲 (@MrsXcellent) January 25, 2025

Best line of the night! — Justin Bologna (@Jakomcbean) January 25, 2025

And there you have it, Trump destroying every incompetent Democrat in the room with a simple, truthful phrase.