NPR Vows to Fight Trump's Defunding EO In the Name of Protecting Their Journalistic Independence

Doug P. | 12:36 PM on May 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday we highlighted a propaganda parade of epic proportions via a stroll down NPR and PBS memory lane. Two of our favorites from NPR were the time they explained why there would be no reporting about Hunter Biden's laptop because it was a "distraction" (a "distraction" from their goal of helping Biden win the election) and the inclusion of a trigger warning before a story about the Declaration of Independence.

This week President Trump announced an executive order that will bar NPR and PBS from receiving public funding. NPR vowed to fight against it and their statement contains an interesting word:

NPR's opposing Trump defunding them partly in the name of maintaining their journalistic "independence"? That's interesting...

"We can't maintain our independence without staying dependent on government funding" is certainly a spin for the ages. 

We're looking for the "select media outlets' right to receive taxpayer funding shall not be infringed" section of the Constitution but so far haven't been able to find it.

That's the "argument" we've been seeing and it's something else.

You'd think the money PBS makes from selling Sesame Street toys, games, etc. would be more than enough cash to fund them and NPR.

***

