NPR Vows to Fight Trump's Defunding EO In the Name of Protecting Their Journalistic Independence

Yesterday we highlighted a propaganda parade of epic proportions via a stroll down NPR and PBS memory lane. Two of our favorites from NPR were the time they explained why there would be no reporting about Hunter Biden's laptop because it was a "distraction" (a "distraction" from their goal of helping Biden win the election) and the inclusion of a trigger warning before a story about the Declaration of Independence.

Advertisement

This week President Trump announced an executive order that will bar NPR and PBS from receiving public funding. NPR vowed to fight against it and their statement contains an interesting word:

NPR has now joined PBS in threatening legal action against Trump’s exec order: https://t.co/1SygjNjcmh pic.twitter.com/Cx7SyjLZc0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 2, 2025

NPR's opposing Trump defunding them partly in the name of maintaining their journalistic "independence"? That's interesting...

You have to love the “We are an independent press” entities are at the same time saying “You are required to subsidize us!!!” https://t.co/CS7VlNtmgW — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 3, 2025

"We can't maintain our independence without staying dependent on government funding" is certainly a spin for the ages.

No one is stopping them from reporting. There is literally nothing in the Constitution mandating taxpayers fund them. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) May 2, 2025

We're looking for the "select media outlets' right to receive taxpayer funding shall not be infringed" section of the Constitution but so far haven't been able to find it.

THE CONSTITUTION REQUIRES YOU GIVE US MONEY https://t.co/AO8Jdbo82U — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 3, 2025

That's the "argument" we've been seeing and it's something else.

You know, NPR and PBS can… enter the marketplace and sell ads like the other radio and TV stations. They just don’t want to. They want federal funding because they fear they won’t be able to compete. https://t.co/4cH9BNGgbv — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 2, 2025

You'd think the money PBS makes from selling Sesame Street toys, games, etc. would be more than enough cash to fund them and NPR.

***

Related:

Brian Stelter Says Trump Doesn’t Have the Power to Defund PBS and NPR but Prepare for a Public Fight