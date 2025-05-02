Perfect Timing! Here's a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just as Trump's EO Ends Gov't Funding

President Trump has signed an executive order ending taxpayer subsidies for NPR and PBS:
🚨 BREAKING: @POTUS just signed an executive order ENDING the taxpayer subsidization of NPR and PBS — which receive millions from taxpayers to spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as “news.”— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
Here is the text of the order:
By the authority vested in me as President by the…
We won't be surprised if some activist judge tries to step in and stop that, but finally it's been done.
THANK YOU, Mr. President! @DefundPBSNPR is a generations long promise of conservatives and it was about damn time someone actually decided to follow through with it!— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 2, 2025
The @RapidResponse47 account has a great thread full of examples of why axing federal funding should have happened a long time ago, and it starts here:
NPR ran a story titled “Cannibalism: It’s ‘Perfectly Natural,’” in which an author describes eating another human’s placenta. pic.twitter.com/AgnOkSls4a— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
And off we go... brace for a parade of propaganda and lunacy:
In 2021, NPR declared the Declaration of Independence to be a document with “flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.” pic.twitter.com/TOTIe8vz2B— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
In 2022, NPR scrapped its decades-long Independence Day tradition of reading the Declaration of Independence on air to instead discuss “equality.” pic.twitter.com/tLLLTvUcHn— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
This one's the peakest of peak NPR:
NPR subsequently issued an “editor’s note” warning the Declaration of Independence is “a document that contains offensive language.” pic.twitter.com/c9pVgwrGfp— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
You can't make this stuff up.
NPR apologized for calling illegal immigrants “illegal.” pic.twitter.com/0RlCc6mwBe— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
Recommended
NPR sounded the alarm about young men who abstain from masturbating to pornography. pic.twitter.com/QEQUl0dV84— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR featured a Valentine’s Day story around “queer animals,” in which it suggested the make-believe clownfish in Finding Nemo would’ve been better off as a female, that “banana slugs are hermaphrodites,” and that “some deer are nonbinary.” pic.twitter.com/4DQufoumcz— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
If the DNC directly ran a media outlet how would this "coverage" be any different?
PBS devoted a panel to what it “mean[s] to be woke” and “white privilege.” pic.twitter.com/Le91EOpbM3— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR routinely promotes the chemical and surgical mutilation of children as so-called “gender-affirming care” without mentioning the irreversible damage caused by these procedures. pic.twitter.com/Y0NpQr1jfF— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
In 2021, a PBS station aired a “children’s program” that featured a drag queen named “Lil’ Miss Hot Mess.” pic.twitter.com/SxZp9eSCZP— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR educated the nation on the “whole community of genderqueer dinosaur enthusiasts” and “trans-ceratops.” pic.twitter.com/xKq2UKrnAs— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
Then-PBS White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor characterized President Trump’s patriotic 2020 Mount Rushmore speech as a love letter to “white resentment” that promoted the “myth of America.” pic.twitter.com/lTobwlTl0s— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR reported on the “cousin of diet culture” known as “healthism, which is the idea that we have to be healthy” — as if that was a bad thing. pic.twitter.com/Z6UidTD8xI— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR assigned three reporters to investigate how the thumbs-up emoji is racist. pic.twitter.com/f9f5VR7C3l— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR suggested doorway sizes are based on “latent fatphobia.” pic.twitter.com/Nb1T2DkAxF— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
PBS produced an entire movie celebrating a transgender teenager’s so-called “changing gender identity.” pic.twitter.com/Ipv7F0Sbos— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR absurdly claimed “limited scientific evidence of physical advantage” exists between male and female athletes. pic.twitter.com/u55OAxQo8k— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR lamented that “animals deserve pronouns, too.” pic.twitter.com/mkEDYK2GT3— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR ran a feature titled “What ‘Queer Ducks’ can teach teenagers about sexuality in the animal kingdom.” pic.twitter.com/xv6QF6UsSu— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
In 2023, PBS’s Washington Week roundtable covered up Joe Biden’s clear mental decline, with far-left “journalist” Jeffrey Goldberg claiming Biden was actually “quite acute.” pic.twitter.com/tRqHIZ4GCQ— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR dedicated an entire segment to the “population of anthropomorphic animal enthusiasts known as ‘furries.’” pic.twitter.com/1VAaddpRCc— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
PBS produced a documentary making the case for reparations. pic.twitter.com/Ys88Xgl0VG— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR disparagingly referred to pro-life Americans at the March for Life as “anti-abortion rights activists.” pic.twitter.com/JCedfCYbwd— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
NPR management asked its editors to avoid the term “biological sex” when discussing transgender issues.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025
And you might also remember this infamous statement about why NPR wouldn't be covering the Hunter Biden laptop story:
It's propaganda and the taxpayers should have never been on the hook for even a dime of it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member