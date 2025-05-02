VIP
Dear Legacy Media: Can We Just NOT With the Constant Hitler Comparisons?
Protesters Near Trump's Alabama Commencement Speech Looked Like the 'Worst Tailgate Ever'
Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million...
'Code Talker' Debacle Spawns Hilarious Mockery of Super Masculine Tim Walz on X
Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls...
Tennessee Highway Patrol Bodycam Video of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Traffic Stop is Out...
MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Mad Trump’s Avoided the ‘Consequences’ of Fake Stuff Hurled at...
Picture Imperfect: MAGA Fumes as GOP Posts Republican Group Photo Before Getting any...
Scott Jennings Schools Ana Navarro on How Calling Trump a ‘Dictator’ Won Him...
Dem Chris Van Hollen Proposes Sanctioning El Salvador Over Imprisonment of Deported Illega...
VIP
Sen. Cory Booker Asks Former Capitol Police Officer if Trump Has Given License...
Jemele Hill Declares It Frightening That Children Be Taught to Love America
Maine Speaker Bans Rep From Voting Until She Recants Her Position on Boys...
Class Clowns: Dems Crockett and Raskin Join Forces to ‘Educate’ Americans on the...

Perfect Timing! Here's a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just as Trump's EO Ends Gov't Funding

Doug P. | 10:57 AM on May 02, 2025
Meme

President Trump has signed an executive order ending taxpayer subsidies for NPR and PBS:

Advertisement

We won't be surprised if some activist judge tries to step in and stop that, but finally it's been done.

The @RapidResponse47 account has a great thread full of examples of why axing federal funding should have happened a long time ago, and it starts here:

And off we go... brace for a parade of propaganda and lunacy:

This one's the peakest of peak NPR:

You can't make this stuff up.

Recommended

Protesters Near Trump's Alabama Commencement Speech Looked Like the 'Worst Tailgate Ever'
Doug P.
Advertisement

If the DNC directly ran a media outlet how would this "coverage" be any different?

Advertisement
Advertisement

And you might also remember this infamous statement about why NPR wouldn't be covering the Hunter Biden laptop story: 

It's propaganda and the taxpayers should have never been on the hook for even a dime of it. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Protesters Near Trump's Alabama Commencement Speech Looked Like the 'Worst Tailgate Ever'
Doug P.
Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million Illinoisans
Grateful Calvin
Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls Has Uncovered Will Infuriate You
Warren Squire
'Code Talker' Debacle Spawns Hilarious Mockery of Super Masculine Tim Walz on X
Eric V.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Bodycam Video of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Traffic Stop is Out - It's Bad for Dems
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Schools Ana Navarro on How Calling Trump a ‘Dictator’ Won Him the White House
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Protesters Near Trump's Alabama Commencement Speech Looked Like the 'Worst Tailgate Ever' Doug P.
Advertisement