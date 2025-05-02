Perfect Timing! Here's a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just as Trump's EO Ends Gov't Funding

President Trump has signed an executive order ending taxpayer subsidies for NPR and PBS:

🚨 BREAKING: @POTUS just signed an executive order ENDING the taxpayer subsidization of NPR and PBS — which receive millions from taxpayers to spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as “news.”



Here is the text of the order:



By the authority vested in me as President by the… — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

We won't be surprised if some activist judge tries to step in and stop that, but finally it's been done.

THANK YOU, Mr. President! @DefundPBSNPR is a generations long promise of conservatives and it was about damn time someone actually decided to follow through with it! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 2, 2025

The @RapidResponse47 account has a great thread full of examples of why axing federal funding should have happened a long time ago, and it starts here:

NPR ran a story titled “Cannibalism: It’s ‘Perfectly Natural,’” in which an author describes eating another human’s placenta. pic.twitter.com/AgnOkSls4a — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

And off we go... brace for a parade of propaganda and lunacy:

In 2021, NPR declared the Declaration of Independence to be a document with “flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.” pic.twitter.com/TOTIe8vz2B — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

In 2022, NPR scrapped its decades-long Independence Day tradition of reading the Declaration of Independence on air to instead discuss “equality.” pic.twitter.com/tLLLTvUcHn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

This one's the peakest of peak NPR:

NPR subsequently issued an “editor’s note” warning the Declaration of Independence is “a document that contains offensive language.” pic.twitter.com/c9pVgwrGfp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

You can't make this stuff up.

NPR apologized for calling illegal immigrants “illegal.” pic.twitter.com/0RlCc6mwBe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR sounded the alarm about young men who abstain from masturbating to pornography. pic.twitter.com/QEQUl0dV84 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR featured a Valentine’s Day story around “queer animals,” in which it suggested the make-believe clownfish in Finding Nemo would’ve been better off as a female, that “banana slugs are hermaphrodites,” and that “some deer are nonbinary.” pic.twitter.com/4DQufoumcz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

If the DNC directly ran a media outlet how would this "coverage" be any different?

PBS devoted a panel to what it “mean[s] to be woke” and “white privilege.” pic.twitter.com/Le91EOpbM3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR routinely promotes the chemical and surgical mutilation of children as so-called “gender-affirming care” without mentioning the irreversible damage caused by these procedures. pic.twitter.com/Y0NpQr1jfF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

In 2021, a PBS station aired a “children’s program” that featured a drag queen named “Lil’ Miss Hot Mess.” pic.twitter.com/SxZp9eSCZP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR educated the nation on the “whole community of genderqueer dinosaur enthusiasts” and “trans-ceratops.” pic.twitter.com/xKq2UKrnAs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

Then-PBS White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor characterized President Trump’s patriotic 2020 Mount Rushmore speech as a love letter to “white resentment” that promoted the “myth of America.” pic.twitter.com/lTobwlTl0s — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR reported on the “cousin of diet culture” known as “healthism, which is the idea that we have to be healthy” — as if that was a bad thing. pic.twitter.com/Z6UidTD8xI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR assigned three reporters to investigate how the thumbs-up emoji is racist. pic.twitter.com/f9f5VR7C3l — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR suggested doorway sizes are based on “latent fatphobia.” pic.twitter.com/Nb1T2DkAxF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

PBS produced an entire movie celebrating a transgender teenager’s so-called “changing gender identity.” pic.twitter.com/Ipv7F0Sbos — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR absurdly claimed “limited scientific evidence of physical advantage” exists between male and female athletes. pic.twitter.com/u55OAxQo8k — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR lamented that “animals deserve pronouns, too.” pic.twitter.com/mkEDYK2GT3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR ran a feature titled “What ‘Queer Ducks’ can teach teenagers about sexuality in the animal kingdom.” pic.twitter.com/xv6QF6UsSu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

In 2023, PBS’s Washington Week roundtable covered up Joe Biden’s clear mental decline, with far-left “journalist” Jeffrey Goldberg claiming Biden was actually “quite acute.” pic.twitter.com/tRqHIZ4GCQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR dedicated an entire segment to the “population of anthropomorphic animal enthusiasts known as ‘furries.’” pic.twitter.com/1VAaddpRCc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

PBS produced a documentary making the case for reparations. pic.twitter.com/Ys88Xgl0VG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR disparagingly referred to pro-life Americans at the March for Life as “anti-abortion rights activists.” pic.twitter.com/JCedfCYbwd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

NPR management asked its editors to avoid the term “biological sex” when discussing transgender issues. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

And you might also remember this infamous statement about why NPR wouldn't be covering the Hunter Biden laptop story:

It's propaganda and the taxpayers should have never been on the hook for even a dime of it.