Brian Stelter Says Trump Doesn’t Have the Power to Defund PBS and NPR but Prepare for a Public Fight

Brian Stelter is falling apart over President Donald Trump’s recently signed Executive Order that seeks to defund his precious PBS and NPR. The idea that Americans will no longer have to foot the bill for leftist programming they don’t want or watch is unbearable to Stelter.

Here he is whining on CNN. (WATCH)

CNN’s resident potato is coming unglued over Trump’s EO defunding PBS and NPR. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fle9X4hVgn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2025

He needs to get over himself.

Stelter doesn’t care, but many posters are infuriated that they are paying for leftist-slop.

It’s long overdue. The mere thought of my tax dollars going to pay for propaganda is infuriating. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 2, 2025

Loonnnnng overdue. They can source plenty of funding for their leftwing media project, just not from taxpayers. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2025

If they produce something the public wants, they should be able to make money for it and sustain themselves without being propped up by taxpayers.

Posters know PBS and NPR are partisan mouthpieces for the Democrat Party. It’s doubtful even one MAGA person is anywhere on staff.

NPR and PBS have both lost sight of their goal and have become very partisan entities.



They no longer serve their intended purpose and should be defunded. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 2, 2025

The CEO sealed their fate when testifying.

Her attitude stunk and made everyone angry at her sense entitlement.

But the question of 85 employees all registered Democrat was priceless and revealing.

No tax funding for that nonsense! — Annie Oakley (@AnnieOa42443829) May 2, 2025

Leftwing foundations can make up the funding if they want to continue. Taxpayers shouldn’t be paying a dime. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2025

Yes, both should be strictly funded by like-minded foundations and individuals.

Commenters say it’s time to remove taxpayers from the equation entirely and truly make NPR and PBS independent.

It does not take much to get these people triggered, all you have to do it tell them Trump did something, it does not matter what it is. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 2, 2025

You know it’s the right thing to do when the legacy media machine is in a meltdown. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2025

If you want an entity "free of government control," as this CNN retread says, then wouldn't the best way of doing that be not to have the government funding it? — Russell (@__Russellm) May 2, 2025

I’m tired of paying them to lie to us! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) May 2, 2025

At least 77M Americans are. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2025

Yes, at least 77 million Americans who have had enough.