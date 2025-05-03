‘Conservative’ David Brooks Says Activist Judges are Heroic and PBS is Straight Down...
Brian Stelter Says Trump Doesn’t Have the Power to Defund PBS and NPR but Prepare for a Public Fight

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on May 03, 2025
CNN

Brian Stelter is falling apart over President Donald Trump’s recently signed Executive Order that seeks to defund his precious PBS and NPR. The idea that Americans will no longer have to foot the bill for leftist programming they don’t want or watch is unbearable to Stelter.

Here he is whining on CNN. (WATCH)

He needs to get over himself.

Stelter doesn’t care, but many posters are infuriated that they are paying for leftist-slop.

If they produce something the public wants, they should be able to make money for it and sustain themselves without being propped up by taxpayers.

Posters know PBS and NPR are partisan mouthpieces for the Democrat Party. It’s doubtful even one MAGA person is anywhere on staff.

Yes, both should be strictly funded by like-minded foundations and individuals.

Commenters say it’s time to remove taxpayers from the equation entirely and truly make NPR and PBS independent.

Yes, at least 77 million Americans who have had enough.

