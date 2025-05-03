THIS Is Why Women Live Longer: Meet the Man Who Lets Snakes BITE HIM to Develop Antivenom and Save Lives

There's a long-running Internet meme that the reason women live longer than men is that men do some risky stuff. Like using a gator to open your beer can.

Or letting poisonous snakes bite you hundreds of times.

Here's more from the New York Times:

Over nearly 18 years, the man, Tim Friede, 57, injected himself with more than 650 carefully calibrated, escalating doses of venom to build his immunity to 16 deadly snake species. He also allowed the snakes — mostly one at a time, but sometimes two, as in the video — to sink their sharp fangs into him about 200 times. This bit of daredevilry (one name for it) may now help to solve a dire global health problem. More than 600 species of venomous snakes roam the earth, biting as many as 2.7 million people, killing about 120,000 people and maiming 400,000 others — numbers thought to be vast underestimates. In Mr. Friede’s blood, scientists say they have identified antibodies that are capable of neutralizing the venom of multiple snake species, a step toward creating a universal antivenom, they reported on Friday in the journal Cell.

