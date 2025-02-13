DICK Move, Mitch: Richard Blumenthal Does Mitch McConnell NO FAVORS Praising Him for Voting No on Tulsi

Senator Mitch McConnell was a big ol' stinky NO on Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation, which really didn't matter because she was confirmed anyway but still, why do that? We don't see Democrats crapping on one another; they support their nominees and bills ... Republicans, not so much.

Advertisement

Honestly, we don't get it. Mitch gets nothing out of this except praise from horrible people, like Richard Blumenthal who has been suspected of stolen valor regarding his service in Vietnam.

How is this a good thing for you, Mitch?

Hint. It's not.

🚨UNIPARTY: Dick “Stolen Valor” Blumenthal lavishes praise on Mitch McConnell for voting against Trump cabinet picks — “Telling truth to power.”



“Indicates that maybe the Trump cult can be broken."



This is your legacy, Mitch. pic.twitter.com/bAzhPMEXmM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2025

You are the company you keep, Mitch.

Just putting that out there.

These people are still so deluded. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) February 13, 2025

That they are.

Mitch has always been a sellout. Republicans like him and Democrats like stole valor Blumenthal are the reason Trump was able to get supporters and win the election. — Eric Aubin 🇺🇸 (@EricAubin141681) February 13, 2025

“Maybe the Trump cult can be broken” is the funniest takeaway ever.



He had everyone against him. Now, the ONLY person against him, left the court in a wheelchair — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) February 13, 2025

Coming from the actual cult? Yes.

Then again, there is this point ...

Mitch McConnell clearly didn't "vote no" on Tulsi and RFK Jr, so who did? pic.twitter.com/WKVmgHON36 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 13, 2025

Are we seeing another puppet situation with McConnell?

Mitch McConnells handlers know he’s not capable of holding that seat much longer. Reelection isn’t an option so they getting what they need from him. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) February 13, 2025

Term limits anyone?

==========================================================================

Related:

Stay CLASSY: Dem. Sen. Chris Coons LEVELED for Trying to Blame Trump for EXPIRED Meds from Biden's Admin

Taylor Lorenz's Lame Anti-Free Speech DUNK on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr BLOWS UP in Her Sad, Puffy Face

He MAD! LOL! Cory Booker Writes Multi-Post MELTDOWN Over Kash Patel on X and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

DAMNING Thread EXPOSES BOIL on the Butt of Humanity Marc Elias and His Lawfare Coalition Targeting Trump

THIS IS THE WAY! Linda McMahon Pulls Zero Punches Talking School Choice, POWERBOMBS Bernie Sanders -Watch

==========================================================================