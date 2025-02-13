DICK Move, Mitch: Richard Blumenthal Does Mitch McConnell NO FAVORS Praising Him for Voting No on Tulsi

American Supercarrier Collides with Merchant Vessel Near Egypt's Port Said
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senator Mitch McConnell was a big ol' stinky NO on Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation, which really didn't matter because she was confirmed anyway but still, why do that? We don't see Democrats crapping on one another; they support their nominees and bills ... Republicans, not so much.

Honestly, we don't get it. Mitch gets nothing out of this except praise from horrible people, like Richard Blumenthal who has been suspected of stolen valor regarding his service in Vietnam.

How is this a good thing for you, Mitch?

Hint. It's not.

You are the company you keep, Mitch.

Just putting that out there.

That they are.

Coming from the actual cult? Yes.

Then again, there is this point ... 

Are we seeing another puppet situation with McConnell?

Term limits anyone?

==========================================================================

