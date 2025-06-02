Gov. Ron DeSantis Wrecks the Supreme Court on Its Priorities

Tiny Violin Time! New York Times Is SAD Poland Elected a 'Nationalist' Who'll...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

As Twitchy reported earlier, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh assured us that the Supreme Court would be looking into two Second Amendment cases "soon," in the next term or two. The two cases in question are against a ban on AR-15s in Maryland and a ban on high-capacity magazines in Rhode Island. You might think that cases that deal directly with citizens' Second Amendment rights would be a priority, but you'd be wrong. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined in the chorus of those calling out SCOTUS' priorities.

He's right.

We'd be for that.

Someone said to imagine if we had a liberal majority on the Supreme Court, but it's not hard to imagine when you look at the Court's recent rulings.

***

