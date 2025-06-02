Gov. Ron DeSantis Wrecks the Supreme Court on Its Priorities

As Twitchy reported earlier, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh assured us that the Supreme Court would be looking into two Second Amendment cases "soon," in the next term or two. The two cases in question are against a ban on AR-15s in Maryland and a ban on high-capacity magazines in Rhode Island. You might think that cases that deal directly with citizens' Second Amendment rights would be a priority, but you'd be wrong.

Advertisement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined in the chorus of those calling out SCOTUS' priorities.

🚨 Holy SMOKES...Governor Ron DeSantis just bodied the Supreme Court.



"The Court has more urgency in bailing out illegal aliens than in upholding the rights of Americans - even in regards to an enumerated right [2nd Amendment] in the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/b9dIiXvFKE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 2, 2025

He's right.

HE IS NOT WRONG... — Mark (@tide_forever) June 2, 2025

Ron DeSantis is coming in strong today — Alisha Nasse (@AlishaNasse) June 2, 2025

Shall not be infringed.



The court is failing to uphold their duty. Fact ✅ — Fact Finder (@TheFactFinderr) June 2, 2025

Vance/DeSantis 2028. — Brad Utah 🏄‍♂️ (@BradUtah3) June 2, 2025

Put DeSantis on the Supreme Court. — Martha Jenkins (@mistressyuna) June 2, 2025

We'd be for that.

Roberts is an embarrassment — Richard Torricelli (@RichardTorrice1) June 2, 2025

It’s about time someone said it! — PghBlackGold (@PghBlackGold) June 2, 2025

Make all the justices live in different parts of the nation, issue is they go to the same parties and send their kids to the same schools. It's an incestuous cabal — AllYourBaseAreBelongToUs (@KrisSoysa) June 2, 2025

@RonDeSantis makes the entire @HouseGOP and @SenateGOP look like a bunch of little school kids. — Hungover (@IraSharpstein) June 2, 2025

DeSantis is absolutely right! The Supreme Court’s prioritizing illegal aliens over Americans’ constitutional rights, especially the 2nd Amendment, is a disgrace. They’re quick to protect lawbreakers but slow to defend our God-given freedoms. — Scandal Observer (@sc_observer_) June 2, 2025

DeSantis is absolutely right to call out the Supreme Court on this one. Protecting Americans’ constitutional rights should always come first especially the 2nd Amendment. Glad to see a governor willing to speak up! — Audrey (@Audrey67625343) June 2, 2025

Someone said to imagine if we had a liberal majority on the Supreme Court, but it's not hard to imagine when you look at the Court's recent rulings.

***