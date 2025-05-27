'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the...
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined...
VIP
Scott Jennings Exposes How the Democrat Duo of Cillizza and Todd Think History...
Least Surprising News EVER! South African President Says No Arrests for 'Kill the...
Forget Ferris Bueller ... Now Twenty-Year-Old Male Illegals Are Enrolling in American High...
BIG MISTAKE, CANADA! Prime Minister Carney Says 'Net Zero' Is Necessary to 'Stabilize...
*SNORT* Obama Bro Says We Don't Say Biden Was an Extraordinary President ENOUGH...
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism...
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST...
Oh, the Irony! Harvard Business Professor FIRED for Falsifying Data In Dishonesty Research
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY...

SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt

Brett T. | 4:20 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Here's some more disappointing news from the Supreme Court. SCOTUS has declined to hear a middle-school student's challenge against his school's policy prohibiting him from wearing a shirt that says, "There are only two genders." That means a lower court ruling against the boy stands.

Advertisement

It's cute that NBC News still has special categories for NBC OUT and NBC BLK.

We think that headline is fake news. The Supreme Court did not agree to hear the student's challenge. Justices Samuel Aito and Clarence Thomas dissented. Let's see what NBC Out reports:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a Massachusetts student's challenge to his middle school’s prohibition on him wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “There are only two genders.”

The case arose from student Liam Morrison’s dispute with Nichols Middle School in Middleborough.

Lawyers for Morrison at the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group, say students were “bombarded” with messages promoting the view “that sex and gender are self-defined, limitless, and unmoored from biology.”

Morrison believes that view is “false and harmful” and responded in March 2023 when he was in seventh grade by wearing the T-shirt. After he was told to remove it, he later wore another shirt that said “There are [censored] genders.”

Morrison was not punished for wearing the shirts, although he was told he could not wear them in class and was sent home when he refused to remove the first one.

Recommended

I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

NBC News reports that school administrators say they were enforcing the student dress code, which bans any “hate speech or imagery.”

"Unsafe."

Just as we ask the climate alarmists what the Earth's temperature is supposed to be, we wonder how many genders there are. What does his school's biology class teach?

Advertisement

So saying that there are only two genders is "hate speech" according to the school, but Pride gear is OK. And the Supreme Court can't be bothered to hear the case.

***

Tags: GENDER HATE SPEECH SCHOOL SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough'
Amy Curtis
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans
Sam J.
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
Brett T.
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the RIGHT TRACK for the FIRST TIME
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough' Amy Curtis
Advertisement