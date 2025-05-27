SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt

Here's some more disappointing news from the Supreme Court. SCOTUS has declined to hear a middle-school student's challenge against his school's policy prohibiting him from wearing a shirt that says, "There are only two genders." That means a lower court ruling against the boy stands.

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a Middleborough student's challenge to his middle school’s prohibition on him wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “There are only two genders.” https://t.co/dagn63MbZl — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) May 27, 2025

The Supreme Court delved into the topical and divisive issue of LGBTQ rights in schools by agreeing to hear a Massachusetts student's challenge to his middle school’s prohibition on him wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “There are only two genders. https://t.co/Mg9NnuZ0nB — NBC Out (@NBCOUT) May 27, 2025

We think that headline is fake news. The Supreme Court did not agree to hear the student's challenge. Justices Samuel Aito and Clarence Thomas dissented. Let's see what NBC Out reports:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a Massachusetts student's challenge to his middle school’s prohibition on him wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “There are only two genders.” The case arose from student Liam Morrison’s dispute with Nichols Middle School in Middleborough. Lawyers for Morrison at the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group, say students were “bombarded” with messages promoting the view “that sex and gender are self-defined, limitless, and unmoored from biology.” Morrison believes that view is “false and harmful” and responded in March 2023 when he was in seventh grade by wearing the T-shirt. After he was told to remove it, he later wore another shirt that said “There are [censored] genders.” Morrison was not punished for wearing the shirts, although he was told he could not wear them in class and was sent home when he refused to remove the first one.

NBC News reports that school administrators say they were enforcing the student dress code, which bans any “hate speech or imagery.”

Liam was sent home both times after he refused to change shirts.



The school argued the shirts made classmates feel unsafe, and a federal court agreed, saying the message was demeaning for transgender students



And The Supreme Court of the United States has let this ruling stand pic.twitter.com/IN6Xdi0Yby — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 27, 2025

"Unsafe."

What an absolute disgrace. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 27, 2025

The Supreme Court just refused to hear an appeal and upheld a lower court’s decision that the school was justified in kicking this kid out for wearing a shirt that said “there are only two genders”— because the message was demeaning.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/9A1wkyqwTA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2025

By refusing to hear this case, the Supreme Court has basically reinforced the lower court's decision that basic biological statements are no longer protected under the First Amendment.



This is bad, folks... — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 27, 2025

Just as we ask the climate alarmists what the Earth's temperature is supposed to be, we wonder how many genders there are. What does his school's biology class teach?

I didn’t realize “demeaning” was specifically excluded in the 1st Amendment. Especially when it’s just a biological truth. — GoldenLangur (@GLangur88196) May 27, 2025

He stated very clearly that Pride shirts and flags are allowed but scientific fact is prohibited. — Free Speech Carnivore🥩 (@FreeCarnivore) May 27, 2025

The Supreme Court has fallen. They no longer rule via the Constitution. — MomPower (@ForeverLearnerA) May 27, 2025

He needs to sell these shirts so we can all buy them — Tami M 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@tamiS1365) May 27, 2025

So saying that there are only two genders is "hate speech" according to the school, but Pride gear is OK. And the Supreme Court can't be bothered to hear the case.

