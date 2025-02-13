Stay CLASSY: Dem. Sen. Chris Coons LEVELED for Trying to Blame Trump for...
Taylor Lorenz's Lame Anti-Free Speech DUNK on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr BLOWS UP in Her Sad, Puffy Face

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on February 13, 2025
Twitter Screenshot

Poor Taylor Lorenz. Like many elderly people on the Left, she's not good at trolling.

Note that this in no way, shape, or form applies to our awesome readers at Twitchy, who seem to get every joke before we even write it. But old folks on the Left? Yikes.

It seems Taylor thought she would somehow hurt FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and his upcoming event about restoring trust in the news by sharing it with a snarky post when, in reality, she gave him and his event a huge boost. So many people who may not have seen this will see it now.

Gosh, thanks, Taylor.

Carr was more than happy to drop this tidbit on her sad little head: 

Bravo!

And shuts off replies from people who disagree with her.

Yup.

Calling her insufferable is an insult to insufferable people.

And we are here for it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It is exciting to see someone who gives a damn about free speech in charge of the FCC.

He's got a lot of work to do.

