Taylor Lorenz's Lame Anti-Free Speech DUNK on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr BLOWS UP in Her Sad, Puffy Face

Poor Taylor Lorenz. Like many elderly people on the Left, she's not good at trolling.

Note that this in no way, shape, or form applies to our awesome readers at Twitchy, who seem to get every joke before we even write it. But old folks on the Left? Yikes.

It seems Taylor thought she would somehow hurt FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and his upcoming event about restoring trust in the news by sharing it with a snarky post when, in reality, she gave him and his event a huge boost. So many people who may not have seen this will see it now.

Gosh, thanks, Taylor.

Carr was more than happy to drop this tidbit on her sad little head:

Thank you for spreading the word about this upcoming event on restoring trust in news, @TaylorLorenz !



If you could also include a reference to it in your blog, that would be great. pic.twitter.com/jnpnQyCe83 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) February 13, 2025

Bravo!

She’s so committed to truth she blocks anyone espousing it. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) February 13, 2025

And shuts off replies from people who disagree with her.

Yup.

Calling her insufferable is an insult to insufferable people.

FCC Boss is trolling, and is good at this. — UltraTrumpWins1776 (@USWins1776) February 13, 2025

And we are here for it.

She’ll be there with a mask on. — Brian Combs (@JoannCombs4720) February 13, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thank you Brendan Carr for working so hard to promote Free Speech! Unlike The despicable propagandist Taylor Lorenz who stated she was glad that the HMO guy was shot in the back by the murderer Luigi ! Taylor is total Garbage and has lost all credibility! — Sylvia (@sylbrenner708) February 13, 2025

It is exciting to see someone who gives a damn about free speech in charge of the FCC.

He's got a lot of work to do.

