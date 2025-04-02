Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA...
Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from Democrat Losses in Florida

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on April 02, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

CNN Democrats are trying to find a silver lining in their party’s two House race losses in Florida on Tuesday night. Those Democrats are Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Here, take a look for yourself. (WATCH)

CNN hasn’t even bothered to look objective in a long time.

That makes tuning to their election coverage extra enjoyable when their team is losing.

It’s like a Connect Four game but with Democrat pieces.

One commenter says not to read too much into these special election races.

Posters took note of Tapper and Bash’s attempt to turn political lemons into lemonade.

They expose the Dem duo’s cope.

This one’s hilarious. Tapper’s trying so hard, though.

Dems love lying to themselves as this next poster explains.

The GOP needs to look at the closeness of these races, of course. But, Republicans have historically had lower turnouts for special elections. Still, a win’s a win no matter how much CNN’s talking heads try to spin it. There's no silver medal in elections.

Tags: DANA BASH DEMOCRATS ELECTION FLORIDA JAKE TAPPER SPIN

