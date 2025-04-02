Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from Democrat Losses in Florida

CNN Democrats are trying to find a silver lining in their party’s two House race losses in Florida on Tuesday night. Those Democrats are Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Here, take a look for yourself.

You know things are bad for the Democrats when they're celebrating double digit losses in Congressional races.



"He is going to win, we're projecting a win for him [Patronis]. But Dana, it's not a 35 point win." pic.twitter.com/xWhxjltMVU — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 2, 2025

It’s even worse than that. It’s a special election. Those require an entirely different analysis. Complete denial. — Dave Emerich (@DaveEmerich) April 2, 2025

Do they know they aren’t supposed to be rooting for a side? Pathetic. — Greg Lesko (@doctorevil24) April 2, 2025

CNN hasn’t even bothered to look objective in a long time.

That makes tuning to their election coverage extra enjoyable when their team is losing.

CNN is always funny to watch on election night when Republican are winning! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 2, 2025

this is them right now 3 democrat anti-Trump hosts and a democrat rep.

all 4 anti-republican, anti-Trump. — JJ (@JjTyun) April 2, 2025

It’s like a Connect Four game but with Democrat pieces.

One commenter says not to read too much into these special election races.

For context, there were five special elections in the first year of Trump's first administration.



Outside of Utah's 3rd district, all of the GOP candidates won anywhere from 3 to 6 points in very red districts.



This is not even close to those races. The left is just desperate. https://t.co/WfGeUoROOM — Sim (@SIM445544) April 2, 2025

Posters took note of Tapper and Bash’s attempt to turn political lemons into lemonade.

They expose the Dem duo’s cope.

In most elections we just keep track os W's and L's but CNN now says its about the margins. Lol https://t.co/UVSXchfnEv — Tim (@Tim_Campbell_FL) April 2, 2025

This one’s hilarious. Tapper’s trying so hard, though.

Lololol - he's winning by a landslide, but they say it's bad news. Can't roll my eyes any further back in my head! https://t.co/PKpzOSct4u — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) April 2, 2025

Dems love lying to themselves as this next poster explains.

In sports, we call these moral victories. Just ways to make yourself feel better about losing 🤣🤣 https://t.co/QMldCdtGmv — Reem Vidal (@ReemtheFirst) April 2, 2025

The GOP needs to look at the closeness of these races, of course. But, Republicans have historically had lower turnouts for special elections. Still, a win’s a win no matter how much CNN’s talking heads try to spin it. There's no silver medal in elections.