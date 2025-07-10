WaPo Becomes the WHOLE DARNED CIRCUS With Op Ed Written by an ACTUAL Clown

He's the WORST: Chris Murphy Hits New Low With False, Fearmongering Screed About...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 10, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

As soon as this writer saw this story from the Washington Post, Stephen Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns' popped into her head:

But where are the clowns?

Quick, send in the clowns

Don't bothеr, they're here

They write op-eds at WaPo, apparently.

Yeah, it's real, and it's glorious.

But none of this qualifies Trump for such a title. I am a clown and board president of the nonprofit, Clowns Without Borders. I’m here to set the record straight.

...

All Clown shares the common values of healing, empathy and reflection. Our work touches people in need of joy everywhere. I’ve witnessed the smiles that clowns bring to the faces of people in hospitals, war zones, refugee camps and homeless shelters. In May, I traveled to Beirut to work with local clowns to share levity and playfulness with children living under the constant threat of bombardment. After our shows, their teachers told us that they saw a “life” in their students’ eyes that they’ve not seen since before October 2023.

...

Yet, our joyful work has been diminished into an insult. Every election season, the word “clown” resurfaces to compare tumultuous Washington politics to a circus. Political commentators and social media users are not the only ones who wrongfully sling this jibe. “Clown” is used by almost everyone to belittle those seen as foolish or incompetent. The more we mistreat the word, the more we lose understanding of a sacred art form.

Let’s find a better metaphor to despise and depose fascism. Keep Clown out of Trumpian comparisons, and for that matter, all politics. Offer Clown the respect it deserves and invoke us for good: in alliance with other artists, activists and humans who believe in a better, happier world.

Hang it in the Louvre.

A long time ago.

Neither did we.

We are dying laughing.

Confession: This writer is terrified of clowns.

Aaron gets it.

Aaaaand we're dead.

Buffoon is a sorely underutilized word.

It's frustrating.

Shoot your shot.

Oh, they admitted it, just not on the way you suspected at first.

