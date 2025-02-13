Stay CLASSY: Dem. Sen. Chris Coons LEVELED for Trying to Blame Trump for...
He MAD! LOL! Cory Booker Writes Multi-Post MELTDOWN Over Kash Patel on X and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Cory Booker is big mad about Kash Patel and intends to vote no.

Wait, he went further than that ... he called on Trump to withdraw his nomination of Patel for the FBI.

No, really.

Yeah, we laughed as well. 

Booker is SO upset he took to X, where he ranted and raved about Patel in a massive thread that hardly anyone bothered to read. HOWEVER, it made us laugh, so we thought we'd share it with you.

Take a look:

Nobody cares.

How could he direct them? HE DOESN'T HAVE THE JOB YET, CORY.

His post continues, but eh.

There's more.

Again, his post continues, but eh, again.

Blah blah blah blah.

Next thing you know, he will accuse Patel of kicking puppies.

And?

Ok, so there is a bunch more here, but you guys, even we have our limits, and if WE'RE bored and annoyed at this point, we know you all must be. Allow us to sum Booker's entire argument for you:

ARGLE BARGLE REEEEE!

==========================================================================

Tags: CORY BOOKER KASH PATEL

