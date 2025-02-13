He MAD! LOL! Cory Booker Writes Multi-Post MELTDOWN Over Kash Patel on X and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

Cory Booker is big mad about Kash Patel and intends to vote no.

Wait, he went further than that ... he called on Trump to withdraw his nomination of Patel for the FBI.

No, really.

Yeah, we laughed as well.

Booker is SO upset he took to X, where he ranted and raved about Patel in a massive thread that hardly anyone bothered to read. HOWEVER, it made us laugh, so we thought we'd share it with you.

Take a look:

Kash Patel is dangerous, dishonest, and unqualified – I am calling for President Trump to withdraw his nomination to be the Director of the FBI, and if his nomination is brought to the Senate floor, I will vote NO. Here’s why 🧵 — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) February 13, 2025

Nobody cares.

I asked Patel whether he knew of any plans to fire officials at the FBI. Patel swore–under oath–that he did not.



Now, there’s credible evidence that he not only knew of the firings—but that he personally directed them. pic.twitter.com/iSzmhwv4y6 — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) February 13, 2025

How could he direct them? HE DOESN'T HAVE THE JOB YET, CORY.

Patel told the Judiciary Committee that “All FBI employees will be protected against political retribution.” Shortly after the hearing concluded, senior FBI officials were abruptly forced out, and thousands of rank and file personnel who worked on the Jan. 6th Capitol riot cases… pic.twitter.com/3RFP2cq744 — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) February 13, 2025

His post continues, but eh.

There's more.

Patel is concealing self-incriminating information he gave to a grand jury in exchange for immunity. In 2022, he was compelled to testify as a grand jury witness about Trump’s mishandling of classified documents. He plead the Fifth, which every person has a constitutional right… pic.twitter.com/9Z3RaddZlX — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) February 13, 2025

Again, his post continues, but eh, again.

After a grand jury witness pleads the Fifth, a court can compel them to testify in exchange for limited immunity. Patel received immunity for testimony that was, as far as he was concerned, self-incriminating, and as far as the government was concerned, important enough to grant… pic.twitter.com/GcO6iycNIN — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) February 13, 2025

Blah blah blah blah.

Patel’s recklessness has also put lives at risk. In 2020, he leaked information to the press about a hostage exchange – several hours before the hostages were safe in US custody. pic.twitter.com/ScEkvUALF9 — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) February 13, 2025

Next thing you know, he will accuse Patel of kicking puppies.

And Patel has made clear he that he’ll use the powers of the FBI to seek retribution against Donald Trump’s political enemies and the press. We should believe him. pic.twitter.com/gbCItktdjn — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) February 13, 2025

And?

Ok, so there is a bunch more here, but you guys, even we have our limits, and if WE'RE bored and annoyed at this point, we know you all must be. Allow us to sum Booker's entire argument for you:

ARGLE BARGLE REEEEE!

==========================================================================

