DAMNING Thread EXPOSES BOIL on the Butt of Humanity Marc Elias and His Lawfare Coalition Targeting Trump

Insurrection Barbie took Marc Elias and his lawfare coalition apart.

Are we surprised Elias would be behind all of the BS lawfare we've seen over the past month? Not at all. Are we surprised by how big this coalition is? A little.

Advertisement

We suppose we shouldn't be surprised, though, because the Left is going to fight and fight hard to keep the government big and the bureaucracy around it bigger.

Take a look at this:

On December 19, 2024, Marc Elias launched Civil Service Strong. The press release calls the firm a coalition of civil society institutions and organizations, including 2.2 million federal government civil servants.



They literally formed this group to go after Donald Trump… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 13, 2025

Her post continues:

They literally formed this group to go after Donald Trump legally during the second Trump second term. This is a coalition of the following organizations: 1. American Federation of Government Employees 2. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees 3. Citizens for Responsible Ethics in Washington 4. Democracy Forward 5. Government Accountability Project 6. National Federation of Federal Employees 7. Project on Government Oversight8. State Democracy Defenders Fund Almost every single lawsuit that has been filed against the second Trump administration has come from this group. This group combines democratic state Attorneys General, Norm Eisen, Marc Elias and every single one of the Trump haters from act one. They also have a website where people can educate themselves about the threats to civil service from the Trump administration. This is the organization that coordinates all of the lawsuits against the administration. And it can all be traced back to Marc Elias and Norm Eisen. Because if it seems like it’s a coordinated hit job, it usually is.

Elias continues to be a massive boil on the butt of humanity.

But wait, there's more.

So much more.

There always is:

Democracy Forward has the following Board of Directors:



Marc Elias



Ron Klein- former chief of staff to Biden



Mindy Myers - former campaign manager for Elizabeth Warren and current head of the DSCC



Javier Guzman- director for global health policy for the Center of Global… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 13, 2025

Her post continues:

... global health policy for the Center of Global Development Tania Faransso - partner at WilmerHale (who is listed as the law firm on some of the Trump lawsuits) and clerked for ROYCE LAMBERTH who is the judge who just blocked the Trump administration from transferring transgender prisoners into the male prison.

Global. Key word.

Government Accountability Project’s Board of Directors includes:



Richard Salzman: Board Chair; Attorney at Heller, Huron, Chertkof & Salzman PLLC (another firm you will see on the lawsuits against the Trump administration)



Susan Carle: Professor at American University,… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 13, 2025

Her post continues:

..., Washington College of Law. Getulio P. Carvalho: Research Fellow at the Government Accountability Project. Mark Cohen: Chief Operating Officer at HIAS, Inc (HIAS is a big recipient of USAID funds, and they have sued the Trump administration) Kirke Kickingbird: Attorney and member of the Kiowa Tribe (also sued Trump administration) Patrice McDermott: Former Executive Director of OpenTheGovernmentMichael Termini: Chief of Staff at the Government Accountability Project

Advertisement

USAID. Of course.

The State Democracy Defenders Fund (SDDF) leadership includes:



Susan Corke: Serving as the Executive Director, Susan has over two decades of experience in pro-democracy leadership roles at organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, German Marshall Fund of the U.S.,… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 13, 2025

Her post continues:

In 2023 she met with the Biden White House counterterrorism officials before she put Moms for Liberty on the terrorist list at SLPC. SLPC has received government grants. The State Democracy Defenders Action (SDDA), a related entity, has a Board of Directors comprising: Norman Eisen (ret.): Co-founder and Board Member. Susan Corke: Managing Director and Board Member. Bill Kristol: Board Member. Brian Frosh: Board Member. Rahna Epting: Board Member. Bill Kristol. Southern Law Poverty Center.

Wow.

All crooks. — 2VNews (@2VNews) February 13, 2025

That's putting it nicely.

==========================================================================

Related:

THIS IS THE WAY! Linda McMahon Pulls Zero Punches Talking School Choice, POWERBOMBS Bernie Sanders -Watch

Scott Jennings Informs Mainstream Media Just WHERE to Line-Up and APOLOGIZE to Trump for THIS and OOF

Is This PARODY? LOL! Democrats Bragging About Everything They Did 'Today' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Pic)

Advertisement

Maxine Waters Accidentally Spills the TEA About Why Dems Are So Scared of DOGE and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Well, Well, Well ... What Do We Have HERE?! Lee Zeldin ENDS Biden's Corrupt Climate Change GRIFT for Dems

==========================================================================