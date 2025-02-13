DAMNING Thread EXPOSES BOIL on the Butt of Humanity Marc Elias and His...
Scott Jennings Informs Mainstream Media Just WHERE to Line-Up and APOLOGIZE to Trump for THIS and OOF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on February 13, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

When Trump said America would take over Gaza and rebuild it, people on both sides of the aisle lost their minds. This wasn't very 'Americ First,' some cried, 'THIS IS GENOCIDE,' others shrieked, but deep down, this editor knew there had to be a play here.

C'mon, he couldn't be serious, right?

Well, in a way, he was, but in another way ... it was once again the art of the deal.

Case in point:

Yup. 

They should all be lining up today apologizing and congratulating him for getting this done. But we all know they won't.

Nope, not even a little bit.

Crazy, we know.

NO WAY.

But we thought diplomacy meant sending over some weak-kneed leftist to cry and blame America for all the ills of the world. How can this be?!

Heh.

True dat.

We see what he did there.

Trump could say, 'Oxygen is a good thing,' and our pals in the mainstream media would screech about how oxygen is ACTUALLY very dangerous and encourage people not to breathe. 

You know we're only joking a little bit here, right?

The guy could point out the sky is blue and they'd find a way to call him a racist for it.

And this is why they're all slowly fading from existence.

==========================================================================

Tags: EGYPT GAZA TRUMP SCOTT JENNINGS

