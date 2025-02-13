Scott Jennings Informs Mainstream Media Just WHERE to Line-Up and APOLOGIZE to Trump for THIS and OOF

When Trump said America would take over Gaza and rebuild it, people on both sides of the aisle lost their minds. This wasn't very 'Americ First,' some cried, 'THIS IS GENOCIDE,' others shrieked, but deep down, this editor knew there had to be a play here.

Advertisement

C'mon, he couldn't be serious, right?

Well, in a way, he was, but in another way ... it was once again the art of the deal.

Case in point:

Well well well. Cable news today should just be a line of people apologizing to Trump. From today’s @wsj: pic.twitter.com/gRIn6unpwf — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 13, 2025

Yup.

They should all be lining up today apologizing and congratulating him for getting this done. But we all know they won't.

Wait, you mean Trump hasn’t done ethnic cleansing?



But the engagement farmers on this site who “care about Gaza” told me that Trump was killing everyone. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 13, 2025

Nope, not even a little bit.

Crazy, we know.

Trump was right again. Cable news should be nothing but wall-to-wall apologies to Trump. But we all know they’d rather choke on their own lies than admit he was right. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) February 13, 2025

There it is.



Egypt: Nope, can’t help you, not our problem we have this wall, you see.



Trump: We’re going to take Gaza and move the people and develop it.



Egypt: Nevermind, we’ll do it ourselves.



And that’s how diplomacy works. — X Intellectual (@Oksmartguy) February 13, 2025

NO WAY.

But we thought diplomacy meant sending over some weak-kneed leftist to cry and blame America for all the ills of the world. How can this be?!

Heh.

Okay, okay, this one might actually be 4D chess — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 13, 2025

True dat.

Trump should come out in favor of government waste, fraud and abuse. pic.twitter.com/l8kzlRQ7ql — El Camino (@GringoElCamino) February 13, 2025

We see what he did there.

Trump could say, 'Oxygen is a good thing,' and our pals in the mainstream media would screech about how oxygen is ACTUALLY very dangerous and encourage people not to breathe.

You know we're only joking a little bit here, right?

The guy could point out the sky is blue and they'd find a way to call him a racist for it.

And this is why they're all slowly fading from existence.

==========================================================================

Related:

Is This PARODY? LOL! Democrats Bragging About Everything They Did 'Today' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Pic)

Maxine Waters Accidentally Spills the TEA About Why Dems Are So Scared of DOGE and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Well, Well, Well ... What Do We Have HERE?! Lee Zeldin ENDS Biden's Corrupt Climate Change GRIFT for Dems

Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her Wampum Fund (Watch)

PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

==========================================================================