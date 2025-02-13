Miranda Devine Drops Receipts After NYT Reported Tulsi Gabbard Made Laptop Claim 'Without...
Is This PARODY? LOL! Democrats Bragging About Everything They Did 'Today' Goes HILARIOUSLY...
Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! Lee Zeldin ENDS Biden's...
VIP
OOF! Vote4America Poll BRUTALLY Shows the Dems' and Media's Anti-DOGE Narrative Is NOT...
Yes, They Really Are This Dumb: Rep. Jan Schakowsky Thinks 'Manufacturing' Is a...
Scott Jennings Bakes Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter for Comparing Biden’s Sparse Press Time to...
You Knew It Was Coming: Democrat Jasmine Crockett for President 2028!
Trump Commends Musk and DOGE for Exposing Fraud and Enduring Attacks from the...
Violent Voices: Rep. Robert Garcia Says Americans Want Dems to Fight Musk with...
VIP
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver Tells Elon Musk to Take His 'Musty Moscow Rights' to...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Says Leakers Who Are Endangering ICE Agents Will Be...
Washington Post's Catherine Rampell Gets Religion
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up...
Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California

Maxine Waters Accidentally Spills the TEA About Why Dems Are So Scared of DOGE and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

For weeks, we've watched Democrats losing their freaking MINDS about DOGE having access to all of their hidden slush funds and pet projects ... almost as if they've been deliberately keeping their corruption from us for years.

Advertisement

Hell, decades.

And instead of admitting they've been found out, they keep shrieking and babbling about how they must protect Americans from Elon Musk stealing our information.

Yes, they think people will buy that, and sadly, plenty of mouth-breathers who vote for them do.

Luckily, the sane majority never bought into it. Now, Maxine Waters has spilled the beans. Oh, she didn't mean to; she was just ranting like the crazy old woman she is, and it slipped out. Watch:

Without the fancy slow-motion action ...

Oh Maxine, we're pretty sure we all know what they have on you and every other Democrat screeching about the sunlight.

Recommended

Is This PARODY? LOL! Democrats Bragging About Everything They Did 'Today' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Pic)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That she does.

Notice we didn't even make a single James Brown joke.

Oh, whoops ... our bad.

==========================================================================

Related:

Well, Well, Well ... What Do We Have HERE?! Lee Zeldin ENDS Biden's Corrupt Climate Change GRIFT for Dems

Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her Wampum Fund (Watch)

PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)

'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutional Crisis -Watch

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)

==========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This PARODY? LOL! Democrats Bragging About Everything They Did 'Today' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Pic)
Sam J.
Miranda Devine Drops Receipts After NYT Reported Tulsi Gabbard Made Laptop Claim 'Without Evidence'
Doug P.
Well, Well, WELL ... What Do We Have HERE?! Lee Zeldin ENDS Biden's Corrupt Climate Change GRIFT for Dems
Sam J.
Yes, They Really Are This Dumb: Rep. Jan Schakowsky Thinks 'Manufacturing' Is a Sexist Word
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Bakes Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter for Comparing Biden’s Sparse Press Time to Trump’s
Warren Squire
OOF! Vote4America Poll BRUTALLY Shows the Dems' and Media's Anti-DOGE Narrative Is NOT Working
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This PARODY? LOL! Democrats Bragging About Everything They Did 'Today' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong (Pic) Sam J.
Advertisement