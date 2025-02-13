Maxine Waters Accidentally Spills the TEA About Why Dems Are So Scared of DOGE and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

For weeks, we've watched Democrats losing their freaking MINDS about DOGE having access to all of their hidden slush funds and pet projects ... almost as if they've been deliberately keeping their corruption from us for years.

Hell, decades.

And instead of admitting they've been found out, they keep shrieking and babbling about how they must protect Americans from Elon Musk stealing our information.

Yes, they think people will buy that, and sadly, plenty of mouth-breathers who vote for them do.

Luckily, the sane majority never bought into it. Now, Maxine Waters has spilled the beans. Oh, she didn't mean to; she was just ranting like the crazy old woman she is, and it slipped out. Watch:

Without the fancy slow-motion action ...

Deranged Maxine Waters badgers Jerome Powell about DOGE; lets the real worry slip:



“We don’t know what all they have on us." pic.twitter.com/YmKfnYk7jw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2025

Oh Maxine, we're pretty sure we all know what they have on you and every other Democrat screeching about the sunlight.

“It’s been taken up by Elon Musk and Donald Trump, and WE DONT KNOW WHAT ALL THEY HAVE ON US”



- Corrupt Criminal Congress Representative Maxine Waters



DEFINITELY implying more Democrats are involved and THEY KNOW what they’re been doing is criminal — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 13, 2025

She often accidentally says what she means. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) February 13, 2025

That she does.

Notice we didn't even make a single James Brown joke.

Oh, whoops ... our bad.

