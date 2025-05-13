Jasmine Crockett Tells Chuck Todd that Prosecutor Past Cost Kamala Harris Black Male...
VIP
Blurry Vision: Why We’re Giggling at Google’s ‘G’ Whiz Redesigned Logo
Criminal Hymnal: ‘Faith’ Activists Build a Human Wall and Sing Cringe Tunes at...
'Injustice': CBS News Reports on Grieving Husband Caught Up in Chaos of Mass...
VIP
Imposter WWII Vet Crushes Fascism by Running Over a Tesla With a Tank
The Left’s New Hero Is 'Spokane Man' Who Was Charged With Rape
Arrested Newark Mayor Says the Bodycam Video Is ‘Manufactured Truth’
VIP
Beware of Bishops Cosplaying Pope
NBC News Announces It's Tracking the Price of Groceries to Monitor the Impact...
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Is Shocked -- SHOCKED -- to Learn Progressive Education...
Sen. Thom Tillis Says Jeanine Pirro Is a Great Choice by Trump
Massachusetts AWFLs Follow the Democratic Party's Lead In Harassing ICE Agents Just Doing...
President Trump Asks Reporter, 'You're ABC Fake News, Right?'
Rosie O'Donnell Reminds Us All She's INSANE and Awful As She Rants About...

Trump Has Secured the Border but Dems Claimed Biden Was Powerless to Fix It In Flashback Video (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Illegal alien captures have cratered since President Donald Trump took decisive action at our nation's southern border with Mexico. Of course, Democrats were telling us during the former administration that President Joe Biden was powerless to stop the invaders pouring into our country.

Advertisement

It was all lies. (WATCH)

Their actions were treasonous, but good luck ever seeing them face justice.

Commenters were quick to note that the crisis at the border was intentionally created by Biden, undoing all the hard work Trump had done in his first term.

We’re thankful he didn’t get to finish off America with four more years.

Of course, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was there to cover for Biden during his only term in office.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Commenters say that since Trump’s return, he’s enacted policies and shifted resources to effectively shut down the border. No amount of Democrat lies changes this.

If it’s good for America, it’s bad for Democrats. If it’s bad for America, it's good for Democrats. That’s why Democrats hate that Trump’s secured the border. Let's keep them mad.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Left’s New Hero Is 'Spokane Man' Who Was Charged With Rape
Brett T.
'Injustice': CBS News Reports on Grieving Husband Caught Up in Chaos of Mass DOGE Firings
Brett T.
NBC News Announces It's Tracking the Price of Groceries to Monitor the Impact on Consumers
Brett T.
First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags
Brett T.
Jasmine Crockett Tells Chuck Todd that Prosecutor Past Cost Kamala Harris Black Male Votes In 2024
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement