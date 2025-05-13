Trump Has Secured the Border but Dems Claimed Biden Was Powerless to Fix It In Flashback Video (WATCH)

Illegal alien captures have cratered since President Donald Trump took decisive action at our nation's southern border with Mexico. Of course, Democrats were telling us during the former administration that President Joe Biden was powerless to stop the invaders pouring into our country.
It was all lies. (WATCH)
🚨Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border have plummeted 93% under President Donald Trump's administration.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 12, 2025
Never forget how they all lied to you about how Biden was powerless to act. pic.twitter.com/3iW8k3u7St
3 liars all in a row.— Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) May 12, 2025
They lied and lied and lied they are criminals and should be held accountable for treason 🔥🔥🔥— BMO the Racer 🇺🇸 (@BMOracer) May 12, 2025
Their actions were treasonous, but good luck ever seeing them face justice.
Commenters were quick to note that the crisis at the border was intentionally created by Biden, undoing all the hard work Trump had done in his first term.
They always neglect to mention how Biden reversed Trump's policies that were working to secure the border. They created the problem. Mayorkas funded NGOs to facilitate the invasion.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 12, 2025
Biden was working from day one….to destroy the country— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 12, 2025
He accomplished a lot in four years to that end.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 12, 2025
We’re thankful he didn’t get to finish off America with four more years.
Of course, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was there to cover for Biden during his only term in office.
KJP: "Since day 1 the president took action."— Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 12, 2025
Yes, he did. He used executive action to reverse all border security measures implemented during Trump's administration.
They always left that part out— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 12, 2025
....and seeded illegal aliens all over the country.— Mac Breck (@MacBreck) May 12, 2025
The worse 4 years I can remember.— George Denton (@LGDenton) May 12, 2025
A long national nightmare— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 12, 2025
Commenters say that since Trump’s return, he’s enacted policies and shifted resources to effectively shut down the border. No amount of Democrat lies changes this.
Trump’s policies are working.— Farm Girl Carrie 👩🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 12, 2025
There is no denying this, no matter
how much Dems lie about it.
They are working for America, which means they aren't working for Democrats— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 12, 2025
If it’s good for America, it’s bad for Democrats. If it’s bad for America, it's good for Democrats. That’s why Democrats hate that Trump’s secured the border. Let's keep them mad.
