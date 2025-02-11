PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump...
Dems Plan Elon Musk Impeachment While Media Panics Over 'Constitutional Crisis'
'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutiona...
Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz'...
Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just...
BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big...
Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampie...
VIP
Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!
About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a...
DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation H...
'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post...
Who Could've Seen That Coming? Chuck Schumer's Snitch Portal Inspires HILARIOUS Fake Whist...
'Bragg Is BACK!' Pete Hegseth Returns Name to North Carolina Army Base ......
'Nobody Voted for Elon and DOGE!' Yes, They Did and We Have...

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Americans, we've spent so many years being told how America is the problem, that we are a bad country and responsible for all the woes of the world, that when we see someone who loves our country speaking about us in such a positive and powerful way, it almost takes our breath away.

Advertisement

Biden and Kamala Harris were more than happy to continue Obama's 'America Sucks' tour when traveling around the world. 

JD Vance, not so much.

This is so damn good, you guys, and worth every single minute that you spend watching.

There are moments that define our lives; there just are, and this one is one of those moments for Vance. 

And no apologizing for being Americans.

Recommended

PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We do indeed.

==========================================================================

Related:

Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz' and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just One BIG Problem

BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big Balls' ANNND We Got Nothing

Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampiest of the Swamp

Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!

==========================================================================

Tags: AMERICA TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)
Sam J.
'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutional Crisis -Watch
Sam J.
Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz' and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)
Sam J.
BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big Balls' ANNND We Got Nothing
Sam J.
DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation Helps MILLIONS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen) Sam J.
Advertisement