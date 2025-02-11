America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)

As Americans, we've spent so many years being told how America is the problem, that we are a bad country and responsible for all the woes of the world, that when we see someone who loves our country speaking about us in such a positive and powerful way, it almost takes our breath away.

Biden and Kamala Harris were more than happy to continue Obama's 'America Sucks' tour when traveling around the world.

JD Vance, not so much.

This is so damn good, you guys, and worth every single minute that you spend watching.

MUST WATCH: in Paris, JD Vance just delivered one of the most morally clear, pro-American, and courageous speeches you will see all about America’s global leadership on AI. 15 minutes of pure FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k1HqdtbztN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 11, 2025

There are moments that define our lives; there just are, and this one is one of those moments for Vance.

48 in the making. — 🌴☀️✝️ (@gelisa17) February 11, 2025

What a powerful and intelligent speech. Full of optimism, forward thinking and strong leadership. It was striking how different it was from the usual tepid rhetoric that we are familiar with from politicians and the media. It was a complete and thoughtful declaration of intent. — David Wainwright (@DavidWainwright) February 11, 2025

And no apologizing for being Americans.

This is exactly what America has been missing the last 4 years and, honestly, way longer than that. America first and inspiration for greatness and to be the best. — Cameron Gilliam (@CameronJGilliam) February 11, 2025

This is real leadership. Getting up there and putting forth the way forward, not just some ambiguous vision that people can opt in or opt out of. This is called laying down the gambit. You’re either with us, or you’re against us. We’re on the cutting edge, you’re not. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 11, 2025

Wow. Wow. Perfectly articulated. How lucky are we to have this man as our Vice President @JDVance? I think we all know the answer. — Shelley Matheny (@ShelleyMatheny) February 11, 2025

We do indeed.

