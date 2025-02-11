BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big...
Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampiest of the Swamp

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on February 11, 2025
Twitchy

And now we all know why so many bureaucrats are losing their minds. Like many Americans, we assumed it was about being defunded and of course, it is. But we had no idea how deep this actually goes.

Note, DataRepublican is a fascinating X account to follow because as you see from their posts, it's all about the data.

This bit about the key NGOs and the Uniparty supporting them is a must-read.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... in danger” began to dominate public discourse, amplified by the media. This was odd—after all, the U.S. is a democracy (or more precisely, a constitutional republic). But as I traced the influence of these NGOs, a pattern emerged: they are controlled by establishment politicians, they play a major role in shaping political narratives worldwide, and their core mission is always framed as “protecting democracy.”

Originally, these NGOs were created to support U.S. democratic efforts abroad—many of them emerging during the Cold War to combat the spread of communism. But with the fall of the Soviet Union, their original purpose faded. Instead of dissolving, they redefined their mission. Now, they have positioned themselves as the guardians of democracy itself.

This shift explains why Trump’s re-election was framed as a "threat to democracy." To these NGOs, “democracy” means themselves. Their survival depends on maintaining that role, and any challenge to their authority is perceived as a direct attack on democracy itself.

Bingo.

Note that DataRepublican put together a fairly epic thread going into detail about these NGOs. HOWEVER, we think this follow-up post explains it even better.

Post continues:

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) was created to unify the U.S. against communism. Its four core organizations reflect a neat ideological symmetry of America’s two-party system: ➜CIPE pushes free-market policies, Solidarity Center represents labor and unions. ➜IRI serves Republican interests, and NDI aligns with the Democrats.

CEPPS is another umbrella group that includes IRI and NDI but also brings in IFES under the guise of fortifying election integrity.

And to make sure the narrative sticks, Internews Network spreads these viewpoints through global media.

Most of these NGOs were born during the Reagan years. While not all USAID and State Department funding flows through them, they control the purse strings for much of America’s global financial influence.

DEI initiatives created a system of unaccountability and dependency, which ended up injecting more money into them and further entrenches their power.

They see any challenge to their authority as a threat to democracy itself. But their greatest enemy is still the same one they've had since the Cold War—Russia. They've never lost the "Cold War" boomer mindset. 

In their minds, they’re the superheroes keeping America from crumbling. And that entitles them to their travel perks, cushy post-election gigs, and all the other benefits that come with running an unacknowledged empire.

And even more reason to stop funding them.

