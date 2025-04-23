RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who...
What a Difference a Day Makes! Two Headlines Posted 24 Hours Apart Show Dems Have an El Salvador Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, we told you Politico reported the Democratic Party thinks going all-in on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the alleged MS-13 member deported to El Salvador, is a winning issue for them.

No, they really do. Despite the fact that voters from Maryland -- where Abrego Garcia lived until deported -- are fine with him being deported, and despite the fact that Sen. Chris Van Hollen sang a very different tune about MS-13 during the last Trump administration.

Or, they did. Maybe.

Because this headline from The Hill now says otherwise:

Heh.

They write:

A divide is developing among Democrats over the handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case, with some openly questioning whether leaning into the explosive issue is a winning strategy as Republicans go on offense.

Four House progressives arrived in El Salvador on Monday to push for Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S., following Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who made the trek to the Central American country last week and met with the mistakenly deported man. The group has framed the effort as pushing back on a threat to basic constitutional rights.

“This is about due process; it’s about ensuring that we follow the laws of this country,” Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) said Tuesday, after returning from El Salvador.

Few Democratic lawmakers have publicly disputed that premise as they slam President Trump’s defiance of a Supreme Court ruling ordering the White House to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return.

But some describe the administration’s focus on the issue as a deliberate distraction from other news, including the dwindling stock market, rising price of groceries and widespread confusion over Trump’s tariff policies.

Pick a lane, Democrats.

Or don't. The chaos certainly helps your 2026 chances.

Brutal, but accurate.

Sure seems this is their new voter base.

They sure have.

Nailed it.

They're doing great.

And they look incredibly out of touch.

Where's the lie?

We're not gonna stop them.

Precisely this.

Everyone.

Except the Democrats, apparently.

Bang up job, Dems. Really good work.

Not.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


