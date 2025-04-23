What a Difference a Day Makes! Two Headlines Posted 24 Hours Apart Show Dems Have an El Salvador Problem

Yesterday, we told you Politico reported the Democratic Party thinks going all-in on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the alleged MS-13 member deported to El Salvador, is a winning issue for them.

No, they really do. Despite the fact that voters from Maryland -- where Abrego Garcia lived until deported -- are fine with him being deported, and despite the fact that Sen. Chris Van Hollen sang a very different tune about MS-13 during the last Trump administration.

Or, they did. Maybe.

Because this headline from The Hill now says otherwise:

Democrats wonder if Kilmar Abrego Garcia case is a political fight worth having https://t.co/PLh4foq4oz — The Hill (@thehill) April 23, 2025

Heh.

They write:

A divide is developing among Democrats over the handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s case, with some openly questioning whether leaning into the explosive issue is a winning strategy as Republicans go on offense. Four House progressives arrived in El Salvador on Monday to push for Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S., following Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who made the trek to the Central American country last week and met with the mistakenly deported man. The group has framed the effort as pushing back on a threat to basic constitutional rights. “This is about due process; it’s about ensuring that we follow the laws of this country,” Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) said Tuesday, after returning from El Salvador. Few Democratic lawmakers have publicly disputed that premise as they slam President Trump’s defiance of a Supreme Court ruling ordering the White House to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return. But some describe the administration’s focus on the issue as a deliberate distraction from other news, including the dwindling stock market, rising price of groceries and widespread confusion over Trump’s tariff policies.

Pick a lane, Democrats.

Or don't. The chaos certainly helps your 2026 chances.

Well it depends—is their new voter base foreign invaders that pledge their loyalty to violent gangs and beat women in their spare time? — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 23, 2025

Brutal, but accurate.

Sure seems this is their new voter base.

They keep going to check on him and then they go in front of the cameras.



I think they decided this is their hill. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 23, 2025

They sure have.

Ready, fire, aim. On to the next winning issue. — Stone Verdict (@StoneVerdict) April 23, 2025

Nailed it.

Oh, just now

With half of the troops already dead on that hill

Wow — Disgruntled X user (@ehtalgj) April 23, 2025

They're doing great.

It depends. Do they want to look absolutely out of touch, or don’t they? — Annette Kelly (@nettles_18) April 23, 2025

And they look incredibly out of touch.

The fact they’re even wondering about this issue says a great deal about their priorities. It demonstrates that they put illegals in the front seat and continue to put US citizens in the trunk. — Tracy G. (@Tracyrrg) April 23, 2025

Where's the lie?

Let them keep fighting for a guy who is now considered a terrorist. https://t.co/GH30HtnZ67 — S. Heart (@Mrheart5000) April 23, 2025

We're not gonna stop them.

😂😂😂 You made your bed now lay in it 🤷‍♂️🤡 https://t.co/7ZZxHjGhjc — Ron (@Ron97687992) April 23, 2025

Precisely this.

Really? Standing up for a criminal member of MS13 is unpopular? Who could have imagined? https://t.co/lfUadFKald — Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) April 23, 2025

Everyone.

Except the Democrats, apparently.

Translation: Democrats fail to garner sympathy for illegal alien with restraining order, and gang tattoos. https://t.co/uxSKgn6DyT — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) April 23, 2025

Bang up job, Dems. Really good work.

Not.

