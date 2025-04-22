Al Gore 'Bravely' Rehashes Nazi Insult at Trump, Like Every Democrat Since Forever
Standing Up Against Anti-Semitism
NPR Clings to Hegseth Hit Piece While Real Journalists Call It Hot Garbage
Bill Melugin Reminds Us How Interested Dems Were In Vetting Not That Long...
Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of...
He's Gone Hogg Wild: DNC Vice Chair Doubles Down On Dissing Dems
Scott Jennings: The Modern Left Uses Threats and Shame to Keep Members Like...
Kaitlan Collins' Old Biden Debate Prep Story Shows Why One Should Always Ignore...
Elizabeth Warren’s Excruciatingly Awkward Minute of Denying Biden Was Cognitively-Impaired...
Permanent Vacation? New Republican-Made Ad Encourages Democrats to Relocate to El Salvador
VIP
Though I Am Not Catholic, the Love of Christ Inspires Me to Honor...
‘Maryland Man’ Montage: Dying Legacy Media Keeps Falsely Pushing that an Illegal Alien...
VIP
On Women In the Church, Pope Francis Remained Catholic
This Is the Way: Nova Music Festival Group Responds to Irish Band's Hateful...

Dem Trips to El Salvador Are Backfiring So Badly the NRCC's Offering to Pay for Them (IF...)

Doug P. | 9:47 AM on April 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

As you know, the hot new vacation destination for many congressional Democrats is to go to El Salvador and attempt to visit with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was in the U.S. illegally and deported back to his home country.

Advertisement

Politico has a story today about how the Democrats think this could be a winning issue (they must not have paid much attention to the most recent election results), as long as they can manage to not make it look like they're prioritizing illegal alien gang members over law-abiding American citizens. 

But the story makes it abundantly clear that the Dems know they can't make this a "winning issue" if the focus is on the person who was in the country illegally and a member of MS-13, but rather, ironically, on rule of law and due process.

Illegal immigration and border security were top issues for voters in the November election. The National Republican Congressional Committee knows that the Dems are walking into disaster (again) and it looks like they want to help facilitate the backfire in a nice show of bipartisanship: 

Recommended

Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of Whites Who 'Stole His People'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Come on, Dems, take 'em up on this offer!

The NRCC is offering to pick up the tab for any House Democrat eager to hang out with their new poster child in El Salvador, a confirmed illegal immigrant, MS-13 gang member, and alleged domestic abuser. 

We just have one condition: Livestream the whole thing. Snap plenty of selfies with your MS-13 buddies — the same violent criminals you’re trying to reimport into American neighborhoods to rape, kill, and terrorize law-abiding citizens. 

“If out of touch House Democrats are so desperate to cozy up to violent gang members, the least they can do is let Americans watch the show. We’ll pay for the plane tickets, they just can’t forget to smile for the camera while they sell out their constituents.”— NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella

Maybe the NRCC should add a round of margaritas to sweeten the deal.

Yep, keep spotlighting the Dems' "priorities," Republicans! 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of Whites Who 'Stole His People'
Grateful Calvin
Al Gore 'Bravely' Rehashes Nazi Insult at Trump, Like Every Democrat Since Forever
justmindy
NPR Clings to Hegseth Hit Piece While Real Journalists Call It Hot Garbage
justmindy
He's Gone Hogg Wild: DNC Vice Chair Doubles Down On Dissing Dems
Eric V.
Bill Melugin Reminds Us How Interested Dems Were In Vetting Not That Long Ago
Doug P.
Kaitlan Collins' Old Biden Debate Prep Story Shows Why One Should Always Ignore ‘Sources Say’ (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of Whites Who 'Stole His People' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement