Dem Trips to El Salvador Are Backfiring So Badly the NRCC's Offering to Pay for Them (IF...)

As you know, the hot new vacation destination for many congressional Democrats is to go to El Salvador and attempt to visit with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was in the U.S. illegally and deported back to his home country.

Advertisement

Politico has a story today about how the Democrats think this could be a winning issue (they must not have paid much attention to the most recent election results), as long as they can manage to not make it look like they're prioritizing illegal alien gang members over law-abiding American citizens.

Dems see a winning issue in case of man mistakenly deported to El Salvador https://t.co/8hSU1fa800 — POLITICO (@politico) April 22, 2025

But the story makes it abundantly clear that the Dems know they can't make this a "winning issue" if the focus is on the person who was in the country illegally and a member of MS-13, but rather, ironically, on rule of law and due process.

🚨Dems see Abrego-Garcia as “WINNING ISSUE."



“We have to be careful to not get sucked into an argument where Republicans can say we care more about undocumented immigrants than American citizens … so that’s why [Democrats] keep talking about due process,” said a Democratic… pic.twitter.com/1ygkQBUkYP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 22, 2025

Illegal immigration and border security were top issues for voters in the November election. The National Republican Congressional Committee knows that the Dems are walking into disaster (again) and it looks like they want to help facilitate the backfire in a nice show of bipartisanship:

Inbox: NRCC is offering to pay for House Dems’ trips to El Salvador, viewing this as a political opportunity for GOP to tie Dems to open borders, MS-13 pic.twitter.com/FVTMMYkv0Z — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) April 21, 2025

Come on, Dems, take 'em up on this offer!

The NRCC is offering to pick up the tab for any House Democrat eager to hang out with their new poster child in El Salvador, a confirmed illegal immigrant, MS-13 gang member, and alleged domestic abuser. We just have one condition: Livestream the whole thing. Snap plenty of selfies with your MS-13 buddies — the same violent criminals you’re trying to reimport into American neighborhoods to rape, kill, and terrorize law-abiding citizens. “If out of touch House Democrats are so desperate to cozy up to violent gang members, the least they can do is let Americans watch the show. We’ll pay for the plane tickets, they just can’t forget to smile for the camera while they sell out their constituents.”— NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella

Maybe the NRCC should add a round of margaritas to sweeten the deal.

A+ troll job by NRCC right here. Dems are absolutely clueless on immigration and that fact should be highlighted as much as possible. https://t.co/fsx0boYNLN — Bob Salera (@BobSalera) April 21, 2025

Yep, keep spotlighting the Dems' "priorities," Republicans!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.