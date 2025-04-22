Rosie O'Donnell Bolts with Non-Binary Kid, Claims 'Project 2025' Is Trump's Evil Plot...
There's ALWAYS a Post! Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen Once Sang a VERY Different Tune About MS-13

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on April 22, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

What an excellent catch this is. And yes, we verified that it's true.

As Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen continues his margarita tour of El Salvador, in the hopes of bringing back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, check out what Van Hollen posted back in 2017:

And here's the original post:

We took a screenshot in case he deletes it now.

Because the original post is getting dragged, too.

Indeed.

Like gas station sushi. In a car trunk. In July.

Absolutely wild.

He sure is.

Yeah, about that.

The DOJ and courts have said there's evidence Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13. Van Hollen was not willing to deny that affiliation in an interview with Dana Bash (seriously, watch her face as he whiffs this softball question). 

And just a few years ago, Van Hollen was railing against MS-13.

What changed, Chris?

It's always (D)ifferent.

And not following the rule of law brought us here, too.

Always.

Rachel Morin was one of Van Hollen's constituents, too.

It's all political performative grandstanding. And nothing more.

Very rich.

Hang it in the Louvre.

