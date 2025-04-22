There's ALWAYS a Post! Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen Once Sang a VERY Different Tune About MS-13

What an excellent catch this is. And yes, we verified that it's true.

As Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen continues his margarita tour of El Salvador, in the hopes of bringing back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, check out what Van Hollen posted back in 2017:

Look at the date pic.twitter.com/THTPyqZqoU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2025

And here's the original post:

Shame on President Trump for tearing apart hardworking immigrant families. We should be focused on MS-13, not scholarship winners. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) August 2, 2017

We took a screenshot in case he deletes it now.

Because the original post is getting dragged, too.

Well well well pic.twitter.com/DrHxJUSqQt — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 22, 2025

Indeed.

This aged well. — Just Frank (@DJJustFrank) April 20, 2025

Like gas station sushi. In a car trunk. In July.

You just can't help it, can you? Absolutely wild. — Luke (@SirSporks) April 22, 2025

Absolutely wild.

Wait…aren’t you the guy that just went to try and save the MS13 guy? https://t.co/prHIxZZtfF — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 22, 2025

He sure is.

Yeah, about that.

The DOJ and courts have said there's evidence Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13. Van Hollen was not willing to deny that affiliation in an interview with Dana Bash (seriously, watch her face as he whiffs this softball question).

And just a few years ago, Van Hollen was railing against MS-13.

What changed, Chris?

It's just (D)ifferent when Trump does something THEY wanted to do.



I'm honestly becoming more convinced that NONE of these Democrats actually have a true moral compass.



It seems to blow towards ANYTHING anti-Trump.



I can't believe I was duped by them for years... — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 22, 2025

It's always (D)ifferent.

Continuing to not hold people accountable has brought us to the place we are now — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 22, 2025

And not following the rule of law brought us here, too.

There’s always a tweet, lmao. — Uniparty Bad (@UnipartyBad) April 22, 2025

Always.

Shame on @ChrisVanHollen for championing a criminal and ignoring all these women who were brutally assaulted, raped, and murdered. pic.twitter.com/6MtTx2ymfH — Dee Al (@DDAlDNA) April 22, 2025

Rachel Morin was one of Van Hollen's constituents, too.

Because it’s all they have. Narrative. To fool you into thinking something is important that isn’t. https://t.co/XVgiPTqP4M — Frank Zamboni (@SigSomd) April 22, 2025

It's all political performative grandstanding. And nothing more.

Very rich.

Hang it in the Louvre.

