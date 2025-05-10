People Are Asking When the Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Dems In This ICE Video Will Be Arrested

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the Delaney Hall Detention Center that a couple congressional Democrats and the mayor of Newark, New Jersey (the latter was arrested) entered without permission holds "murderers, rapists, suspected terrorists and gang members." So naturally defending those people is at the top of the Left's list of priorities these days.

A DHS statement says the Democrats' claims about the center are false:

Today, as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a group of protestors, including two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility. Representatives Robert Menendez, Jr. and Bonnie Watson Coleman and multiple protestors are holed up in a guard shack, the first security check point. “Members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond a bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk. Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. The allegations made by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the proper permitting are false. We have valid permits, and inspections for plumbing and electricity, and fire codes have been cleared.

Democrats, including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Ro Khanna have come to the defense of those members of Congress and Mayor Baraka, claiming it was a peaceful protest.

As usual, it depends on what your definition of "peaceful" is. Fox News' Bill Melugin has posted some video that shows the scene was perhaps "fiery but mostly people" by CNN's definition a few years ago:

NEW: DHS has provided @FoxNews ICE bodycam video from the altercation at the Delaney Hall detention facility yesterday. They say the video clearly shows @RepLaMonica (red clothing) shoving/elbowing her way past a DHS agent to get past the gate and into the property, followed… pic.twitter.com/GOAKm6U80W — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 10, 2025

A lot of people are asking a good question...

why hasn’t DHS arrested them yet? J6 Defendants who did nothing more than walk around got arrested. https://t.co/ghmtIZdFoX — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) May 10, 2025

They need to be charged as such.



I’m tired of of elected officials getting a way with things the average citizen would be in jail

for. — Glass half full 🇺🇸 (@Texascattle2) May 10, 2025

These are the same Dems who spent years telling us "no one is above the law."

Two members of Congress need to be arrested for assault a federal law enforcement officer https://t.co/q25YTxMGs9 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 10, 2025

They definitely should be held accountable.

Wow - @RepLaMonica stormed a detention facility like a tyrant, then played victim when confronted.



This is disgusting abuse of power:



“You cant talk to a Congresswoman like that…you will pay.” https://t.co/DHkvbQs1Qu — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) May 10, 2025

Ah yes, the very expected "do you know who I am" approach. They sure do seem to think they're above the law.

All elected officials involved in the May 9 Insurrection must be banned from political office and spend 4 years in solitary.@AGPamBondi take action now! — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) May 10, 2025

"Shoving" and "elbowing" a federal agent. Just what some of the J6er were convicted of doing. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) May 10, 2025

We've said it several times already today, but now it's "D"ifferent.

We were reliably assured the Dems were peaceful. 🙄 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 10, 2025

They arrested this grandma this woman deserves worse. pic.twitter.com/F0n4Br0UHt — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 10, 2025

How are the lefties liking those police body cams now?

I remember when the left had a change of heart about police body cams when they started to vindicate police officers.



Like here: https://t.co/hTdt4jtKsd — RBe (@RBPundit) May 10, 2025

After years of the left insisting that mandatory body cams would finally expose pervasive police abuse of suspects, all it’s done is routinely provide irrefutable and objective proof that suspects are just guilty of crimes. https://t.co/qDglpRd84O — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) May 10, 2025

Can’t believe it, I was sure that McIver and Menendez were just innocently minding their own business when they were taken as political prisoners by the evil Trump regime



I had believed that politicians never lie, I’m being forced to reevaluate this position now https://t.co/1N4lct0MLl — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 10, 2025

Those Dems weren't being truthful? We're shocked!

It’s clear they’re pissed about losing their future voters. https://t.co/96lbhgKcza — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 10, 2025

That's what this is all about, and the Dems couldn't make it more obvious.