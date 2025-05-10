It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Is Asked to Explain Why Newark's Mayor Should Be...
People Are Asking When the Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Dems In This ICE Video Will Be Arrested

Doug P. | 1:55 PM on May 10, 2025
Twitchy

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the Delaney Hall Detention Center that a couple congressional Democrats and the mayor of Newark, New Jersey (the latter was arrested) entered without permission holds "murderers, rapists, suspected terrorists and gang members." So naturally defending those people is at the top of the Left's list of priorities these days.

A DHS statement says the Democrats' claims about the center are false: 

Today, as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a group of protestors, including two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility. Representatives Robert Menendez, Jr. and Bonnie Watson Coleman and multiple protestors are holed up in a guard shack, the first security check point. 

“Members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond a bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk. Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. 

The allegations made by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the proper permitting are false. We have valid permits, and inspections for plumbing and electricity, and fire codes have been cleared.

Democrats, including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Ro Khanna have come to the defense of those members of Congress and Mayor Baraka, claiming it was a peaceful protest.

As usual, it depends on what your definition of "peaceful" is. Fox News' Bill Melugin has posted some video that shows the scene was perhaps "fiery but mostly people" by CNN's definition a few years ago: 

A lot of people are asking a good question...

These are the same Dems who spent years telling us "no one is above the law."

They definitely should be held accountable.

Ah yes, the very expected "do you know who I am" approach. They sure do seem to think they're above the law.

We've said it several times already today, but now it's "D"ifferent.

How are the lefties liking those police body cams now?

Those Dems weren't being truthful? We're shocked!

That's what this is all about, and the Dems couldn't make it more obvious.

