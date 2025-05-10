It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Is Asked to Explain Why Newark's Mayor Should Be Above the Law

If you're keeping score at home, the Democrats have made a rule change.
Out is "no one is above the law" from a couple years ago as Dem Sen. Chuck Schumer made clear:
No one is above the law—including Donald Trump.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 9, 2023
This indictment must now play out through the legal process, without any outside political or ideological interference.
My statement with @RepJeffries: pic.twitter.com/S9zSuaT9R4
Exceptions to that have been added, and the latest example is the Democrat mayor of Newark, New Jersey, who was arrested and charged with trespassing on federal property -- in this case an ICE holding facility. Mayor Ras Baraka is claiming his right to trespass on federal property was violated, or something like that:
🚨Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, now facing a federal trespassing charge, says he will confer with his lawyers on possible legal action — claims “they completely violated my rights."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025
“They obviously targeted me." pic.twitter.com/r6wxAqYY81
Remember Chuck Schumer's "no one is above the law" post from 2023 at the top of the story? Yeah, forget all about that because now it's "D"ifferent:
Mayor Ras Baraka has been released, but he should never have been arrested by Trump to begin with.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 10, 2025
What was he arrested for, Chuck? Care to explain? Of course not.
If I tried to force my way into a detention center, I’d be arrested. Why is he different than me?— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 10, 2025
For reasons similar to why Bernie Sanders doesn't see anything wrong with flying around in a private jet to fight "oligarchy" while lecturing everybody else about climate change.
Just to be perfectly clear...— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 10, 2025
You do NOT think that someone who BREAKS INTO A PRISON should be arrested?
Can you please confirm this on the record?
Thank you.
What Baraka and other Democrats did seems pretty insurrection-y to us, but the Democrats allow themselves a great deal of hypocrisy latitude.
Democrats are wholly lawless.— Random Opiner (@RandomOpiner) May 10, 2025
And they’re all in for insurrection to keep the 10 million illegal aliens that Biden brought in for electoral power. https://t.co/2qMVMdyGIH
They do have their "priorities."
