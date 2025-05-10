People Are Asking When the Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Dems In This ICE...
It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Is Asked to Explain Why Newark's Mayor Should Be Above the Law

Doug P. | 1:07 PM on May 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If you're keeping score at home, the Democrats have made a rule change.

Out is "no one is above the law" from a couple years ago as Dem Sen. Chuck Schumer made clear:

Exceptions to that have been added, and the latest example is the Democrat mayor of Newark, New Jersey, who was arrested and charged with trespassing on federal property -- in this case an ICE holding facility. Mayor Ras Baraka is claiming his right to trespass on federal property was violated, or something like that:

Remember Chuck Schumer's "no one is above the law" post from 2023 at the top of the story? Yeah, forget all about that because now it's "D"ifferent:

What was he arrested for, Chuck? Care to explain? Of course not.

For reasons similar to why Bernie Sanders doesn't see anything wrong with flying around in a private jet to fight "oligarchy" while lecturing everybody else about climate change.

What Baraka and other Democrats did seems pretty insurrection-y to us, but the Democrats allow themselves a great deal of hypocrisy latitude.

They do have their "priorities."

