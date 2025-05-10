It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Is Asked to Explain Why Newark's Mayor Should Be Above the Law

If you're keeping score at home, the Democrats have made a rule change.

Out is "no one is above the law" from a couple years ago as Dem Sen. Chuck Schumer made clear:

No one is above the law—including Donald Trump.



This indictment must now play out through the legal process, without any outside political or ideological interference.



My statement with @RepJeffries: pic.twitter.com/S9zSuaT9R4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 9, 2023

Exceptions to that have been added, and the latest example is the Democrat mayor of Newark, New Jersey, who was arrested and charged with trespassing on federal property -- in this case an ICE holding facility. Mayor Ras Baraka is claiming his right to trespass on federal property was violated, or something like that:

🚨Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, now facing a federal trespassing charge, says he will confer with his lawyers on possible legal action — claims “they completely violated my rights."



“They obviously targeted me." pic.twitter.com/r6wxAqYY81 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

Remember Chuck Schumer's "no one is above the law" post from 2023 at the top of the story? Yeah, forget all about that because now it's "D"ifferent:

Mayor Ras Baraka has been released, but he should never have been arrested by Trump to begin with. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 10, 2025

What was he arrested for, Chuck? Care to explain? Of course not.

If I tried to force my way into a detention center, I’d be arrested. Why is he different than me? — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) May 10, 2025

For reasons similar to why Bernie Sanders doesn't see anything wrong with flying around in a private jet to fight "oligarchy" while lecturing everybody else about climate change.

Just to be perfectly clear...



You do NOT think that someone who BREAKS INTO A PRISON should be arrested?



Can you please confirm this on the record?



Thank you. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 10, 2025

What Baraka and other Democrats did seems pretty insurrection-y to us, but the Democrats allow themselves a great deal of hypocrisy latitude.

Democrats are wholly lawless.



And they’re all in for insurrection to keep the 10 million illegal aliens that Biden brought in for electoral power. https://t.co/2qMVMdyGIH — Random Opiner (@RandomOpiner) May 10, 2025

They do have their "priorities."