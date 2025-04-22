'Just an Idea', Grandpa Joe? Andy Ngo Reports Left-Wing Antifa Looking to Recruit...
Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego Garcia Returned to State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

We have to applaud the Democrats for being so incredibly tone deaf on illegal immigration.

Because it's doing a world of good for them with their constituents.

Fox News shared a video of a reporter talking to people in Maryland about deported illegal immigrant, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and maybe someone should send a copy to Chris Van Hollen's office:

That's absolutely brutal.

The ads write themselves.

He needs to face an opponent.

Not promising at all.

Oh well.

We want the Democrats to tell these voters they're racists.

Please, and record it, too.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEPORTATION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARYLAND MS-13

