Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego Garcia Returned to State

We have to applaud the Democrats for being so incredibly tone deaf on illegal immigration.

Because it's doing a world of good for them with their constituents.

Fox News shared a video of a reporter talking to people in Maryland about deported illegal immigrant, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and maybe someone should send a copy to Chris Van Hollen's office:

Maryland wants Maryland dad deported pic.twitter.com/2nZ0BlSkIh — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) April 22, 2025

That's absolutely brutal.

Whoever is running against VanHollen just got a really great free campaign video. — The real James Smith (@SergeantJSmith) April 22, 2025

The ads write themselves.

Are these Chris Van Hollen's constituents? Maybe they want to talk with him in their state, the one he represents—time to find someone to run against him. — Kirk Taylor (@KirkTaylorCom) April 22, 2025

He needs to face an opponent.

These are the people that are going to have the final say about this Senator’s future and I must say it’s not looking very promising for him 🤣 — Patricia Ruggiero Smith (@PatiRuggiero) April 22, 2025

Not promising at all.

Oh well.

The verdict is out. Once again, the left is working against the will of the people. — Rightsideandfree (@rightsidefreee) April 22, 2025

We want the Democrats to tell these voters they're racists.

Please, and record it, too.

You won't see this on CNN. https://t.co/pZUjUEYuIy — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 22, 2025

Not a chance.

The chick that said “Margaritas?” Cracked me up. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/QS2Nfd1vs0 — OhSnapDang (@ohsnapdang) April 22, 2025

The guy who realized Van Hollen went to another country made this writer laugh.

Maryland don't want the illegals back either. Better start listening to your constituents democrats. https://t.co/jyw75ctAj5 — Just an American Father (@1991Benn) April 22, 2025

Democrats think they know better than their constituents.

That won't end well for them.

