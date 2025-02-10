Jasmine Crockett Takes Her Place as TRASHIEST, Dumbest Congress Member in Latest Anti-Trump Rant (Watch)

And we thought AOC was dumb.

Woof.

Not only is Jasmine Crockett NOT the brightest crayon in the box, but we haven't seen someone this trashy in Congress, maybe ever. We certainly hope she's just playing a character she thinks her voters want her to be because if this is who she is?

Woof again.

Watch:

REP. CROCKETT TRIGGERED OVER GOV'T EFFICIENCY: "What we not gone do is stand around while they pull this bullshit! We gone be in yo face! We gone be on yo asses!...Y'all 'bout to find out!"



"He's tryna turn us into Russia!" pic.twitter.com/P5mptwADIu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 10, 2025

Someone close to Jasmine should talk to her about how she speaks in public because she sounds like someone trying to get in a fight at school, not a Congresswoman advocating for her constituents. Honestly, we're embarrassed for the people she's supposed to represent ... then again, they voted for this so ... eh.

Hahaha... she really has no clue about much. — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) February 10, 2025

So much grace and class🙄 — Crunchy Catholic Mom (@btl80) February 10, 2025

ALL of the grace and class.

Heh.

Just when I can’t hate Dallas anymore. She’s trash. pic.twitter.com/rCI9iVN5Kh — TShields (@tshieldsuno) February 10, 2025

Is this really the best Dallas has to offer?

In so so SO many ways.

Ultimately, she is turning herself into a walking, talking stereotype.

Just sayin'.

