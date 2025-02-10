Desperate Dems Tried to Change What DOGE Stands for and Elon Musk Torched...
Chaos? Congressman Wesley Hunt Is Loving It.

Jasmine Crockett Takes Her Place as TRASHIEST, Dumbest Congress Member in Latest Anti-Trump Rant (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

And we thought AOC was dumb.

Woof.

Not only is Jasmine Crockett NOT the brightest crayon in the box, but we haven't seen someone this trashy in Congress, maybe ever. We certainly hope she's just playing a character she thinks her voters want her to be because if this is who she is?

Woof again.

Watch:

Someone close to Jasmine should talk to her about how she speaks in public because she sounds like someone trying to get in a fight at school, not a Congresswoman advocating for her constituents. Honestly, we're embarrassed for the people she's supposed to represent ... then again, they voted for this so ... eh.

ALL of the grace and class.

Heh.

Is this really the best Dallas has to offer?

In so so SO many ways.

Ultimately, she is turning herself into a walking, talking stereotype.

Just sayin'.

