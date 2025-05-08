VIP
VIP EARLY ACCESS: Townhall Media's Doc 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER...
Harry Sisson Informs JD Vance That the New Pope Hates Him (LOL)
The Bidens Join 'The View' to Dump on Kamala and Deny Joe's Cognitive...
LAWLESS: King County Public Defender Among Those Arrested for Washington Antifa Riot
SURPRISE! Guess Who Trump Is Considering to Act As Interim U.S. Attorney for...
Pippin Hardest Hit: The Atlantic Laments the End of Breakfast Due to Trump...
Wow, He HATES Her ... LOL: Here's Why Joe Biden Really Thinks Kamala...
Box Office Beatings Will Continue Until Movies Improve: AMC Posts Eye-Watering $202M Loss...
VIP
WOOF! Watching Matt Walsh DEMOLISH Somali Troll Hating On America ... I'm Just...
Trump Secures Massive Trade Deal While Biden Flops on 'The View'
Father of Madison, WI Christian School Shooter ARRESTED on Charges Related to December...
Scott Jennings Uses the UK's Major Deal with Trump/U.S. to DRAAAAG Political Left...
OOF! Jen Psaki's Smarmy Dig at 'Mr. Art of the Deal' Trump Comes...
BREAKING: Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost Is Now Pope, Takes Name Leo XIV

'I Lived In Terror:' Israeli Hostage SHAMES Pulitzer Board for Awarding Anti-Israel Palestinian Journo

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 08, 2025
AngieArtist

The Pulitzer Prize committee has done a bang-up job this year of preserving its credibility and prestige. It gave ProPublica a Pulitzer for its false reporting on Georgia abortion laws, and to an anti-Trump former Washington Post journalist (in fairness, is there any other kind of WaPo journo?).

Advertisement

And it gave a Pulitzer to a terrorist sympathizer who disputed claims of Israeli hostages and defended Hamas' actions on October 7, 2023. That man is Mosab Abu Toha, and Israeli woman and former hostage is shaming the Pulitzer committee for giving this guy an award.

The entire post reads:

On the morning of October 7, I was at home in my small studio apartment in Kibbutz Kfar Aza when Hamas terrorists burst in, shot me and dragged me across the border into Gaza. I was one of 251 men, women, children, and elderly people kidnapped that day from their beds, their homes, and a music festival.

For almost 500 days I lived in terror. I was starved, abused, and treated like I was less than human. I watched friends suffer. I watched hope dim. And even now, after returning home, I carry that darkness with me - because my best friends, Gali and Ziv Berman are still being held in the Hamas terror tunnels.

So imagine my shock and pain when I saw that you awarded a Pulitzer Prize to Mosab Abu Toha.

This is a man who, in January, questioned the very fact of my captivity. He posted about me on Facebook and asked, 'How on earth is this girl called a hostage?' He has denied the murder of the Bibas family. He has questioned whether Agam Berger was truly a hostage. These are not word games -  they are outright denials of documented atrocities.

You claim to honor journalism that upholds truth, democracy, and human dignity. And yet you have chosen to elevate a voice that denies truth, erases victims, and desecrates the memory of the murdered.

Do you not see what this means? Mosab Abu Toha is not a courageous writer. He is the modern-day equivalent of a Holocaust denier. And by honoring him, you have joined him in the shadows of denial.

This is not a question of politics. This is a question of humanity. And today, you have failed it.

Recommended

SURPRISE! Guess Who Trump Is Considering to Act As Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. - CUE LEFTY FREAKOUT
Sam J.
Advertisement

Shame on the Pulitzer committee.

And here's more from Jewish News:

A Palestinian writer, recently awarded a Pulitzer Prize, has sparked outrage for repeatedly describing former Israeli hostages as “killers” and pushing disproven Hamas claims about the 7 October attacks.

Mosab Abu Toha, honoured for his New Yorker essays on Gaza, used social media throughout 2025 to mock, vilify and question the suffering of those abducted by Hamas.

In several posts uncovered by watchdog Honest Reporting, the poet denied torture, labelled female hostages “killers”, and described forensic reports of murdered children as 'propaganda'.

'How on earth is this girl called a hostage?' he posted on 24 January about Emily Damari, a 29-year-old dual UK-Israeli national. The soldier was kidnapped on 7 October from a Kibbutz Be’eri, shot in the hand, and held for 471 days. She lost two fingers and endured a festering wound treated by Hamas 'like a pin cushion', according to her mother.

Damari was in her home, innocent, when Hamas took her hostage. Toha called her a killer. And was rewarded for it.

Advertisement

Most human rights organizations are Left-wing fronts and utter jokes.

Takes guts.

Yes, they have.

We are not surprised.

They have no shame.

Yes, it is.

Advertisement

It's not edgy or noble. It's dispicable.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL JOURNALISTS PULITZER PRIZE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SURPRISE! Guess Who Trump Is Considering to Act As Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. - CUE LEFTY FREAKOUT
Sam J.
Harry Sisson Informs JD Vance That the New Pope Hates Him (LOL)
Brett T.
The Bidens Join 'The View' to Dump on Kamala and Deny Joe's Cognitive Decline (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Pippin Hardest Hit: The Atlantic Laments the End of Breakfast Due to Trump and Climate Change
Grateful Calvin
LAWLESS: King County Public Defender Among Those Arrested for Washington Antifa Riot
Amy Curtis
Wow, He HATES Her ... LOL: Here's Why Joe Biden Really Thinks Kamala Harris Lost and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SURPRISE! Guess Who Trump Is Considering to Act As Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. - CUE LEFTY FREAKOUT Sam J.
Advertisement