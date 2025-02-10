WHOA: Amy Klobuchar's Bizarre DOGE MELTDOWN Inspires Some VERY Damning Questions ... for HER (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on February 10, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Have we mentioned Democrats are losing their minds because wow, Democrats are losing their minds. It's strange because Trump ran on every single thing he's done through DOGE with the support of Elon Musk, which means the majority of Americans voted for this, and yet Democrats just can't accept the reality of just how unpopular they and their crap policies are.

This is what Americans want.

We want the corruption exposed, and we want the spigots shut down.

Amy Klobuchar is having a difficult time understanding:

Post continues:

... wealthy person came in and just started mucking around in people's data? He is doing this. Elon Musk is doing this at the behest of the president of the United States. And so many of these things are illegal."

It's ok when the Soros family does it, though. Right, Amy?

Notice they love billionaires when they're on THEIR side. 

“Both Mike Lee and J.D. Vance are students of the Constitution, and they know it's wrong. But again, they are doing this at the behest of one Donald Trump. And it's our job in Congress to stand up to it."

Stand up to what? Exposing the corruption of the Deep State? Democrats need to admit they're not protecting the American people; they're protecting themselves and the very wealthy people they've been 'funding' in one way or another through these 'slush funds' for decades in the name of world peace or some other happy horse crap.

*cough cough*

See? That's what we said too.

So many audits, so little time.

