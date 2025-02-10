'Wait, Weren't You PARDONED?' Liz Cheney Tries Picking a FIGHT with JD Vance About the Law and LOL-HOOBOY

JD Vance dropped the mic on the judge trying to keep Elon Musk from accessing the Treasury Department. It's wild to think an actual judge would protect corruption from being exposed, BUT this is the massive federal government we're talking about here, so sadly, we're not all that surprised.

Vance is spot on:

If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal.



If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that's also illegal.



Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power. — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 9, 2025

So, of course, Liz Cheney crawled out from her bridge of irrelevance to lecture and troll him:

.@JDVance -If you believe any of the multiple federal courts that have ruled against you so far are exceeding their statutory or Constitutional authority, your recourse is to appeal. You don’t get to rage-quit the Republic just because you are losing. That’s tyranny. https://t.co/N9FjkQndu9 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 9, 2025

Says the same has-been who rage quit the Republic when she became Kamala Harris's lapdog.

Poor Liz, every time she posts well ... anything the dragging she receives is MONUMENTAL.

Almost as if people do not like her one bit.

Ahem.

Judges, even federal judges don’t get to just make up the rules as they go.



JD is 100% correct.



How much money have you been getting from back end deals? — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 9, 2025

She's a Cheney, and some would say it even runs in the family.

Liz Cheney: The White House doesn’t have the power to manage staffing at agencies the White House created; that’s a job for federal judges — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2025

As someone who needs a pardon to avoid going to jail, Liz Cheney has no grounds to complain about anyone else’s legal opinions or morality. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 9, 2025

Excellent point.

Wonder how much taxpayer dollars were funneled through USAID for the corrupt J6 committee members and their hearings.? Can’t wait for you all to be exposed.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) February 9, 2025

Didn't you get a preumptive pardon? — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 9, 2025

Seeing a theme here.

Says the politician who needed a pardon.



Get rekt. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) February 9, 2025

Get rekt, indeed.

