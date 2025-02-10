Authoritarian DBAG Chuck Schumer Sets Up Portal Encouraging Federal Employees to TATTLE on...
VIP
Media 'Fact Checks' About FEMA Money and Illegal Aliens Are Aging Worse by...
Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senator Andy Kim Willing to Shut Down Government to Stop Trump and DOGE...
Promise Poll: Margaret Brennan of CBS News Reports Trump’s More Popular than Ever...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Trump’s Full-Week High-Speed Presidency Causes Her to Skip Brea...
Scott Jennings Pits Trump's Doctrine of Common Sense Vs the Left's Promotion of...
Bikinis, Clydesdales, and ... Goggins Goggles? The 2nd Annual Twitchy Super Bowl Commercia...
JD Vance Has Some Questions about That Chihuahua-German Shepherd Mix in the Puppy...
‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’: Dem Senator Chris Murphy Spouts Litany of Lies Over Needed DOGE...
Audit Asset: Trump Tells Bret Baier He Trusts Elon Musk to Clean Up...
CRY HARDER: Former Twitter Exec Whines to Jen Psaki About Elon Making Government...
Sea Change: President Trump Proclaims February 9th as ‘Gulf of America Day’

'Wait, Weren't You PARDONED?' Liz Cheney Tries Picking a FIGHT with JD Vance About the Law and LOL-HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

JD Vance dropped the mic on the judge trying to keep Elon Musk from accessing the Treasury Department. It's wild to think an actual judge would protect corruption from being exposed, BUT this is the massive federal government we're talking about here, so sadly, we're not all that surprised.

Advertisement

Vance is spot on:

So, of course, Liz Cheney crawled out from her bridge of irrelevance to lecture and troll him:

Says the same has-been who rage quit the Republic when she became Kamala Harris's lapdog.

Poor Liz, every time she posts well ... anything the dragging she receives is MONUMENTAL.

Almost as if people do not like her one bit.

Ahem.

She's a Cheney, and some would say it even runs in the family.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Excellent point.

Seeing a theme here.

Get rekt, indeed.

==========================================================================

Related:

Former Dem Insider Spills the Tea on Who Was REALLY Running the Biden Show and EVERYTHING Makes Sense Now

Obama Bro Jon Favreau ANNOUNCING He's a Big Baby and Can't Deal With Replies on X BACKFIRES Hilariously

Shots FIRED! Mark Levin Takes AIM at Drudge and Guys, I am Here FOR IT

THIS Was a Choice: AP Shows Its TRUE Racist Colors with Side-By-Side Pics of Spanberger and Winsome Sears

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Russ Vought ALREADY Making Lefties Cry Cutting THIS 'Spigot' OFF and It's GLORIOUS

==========================================================================

Tags: JUDGE LIZ CHENEY TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens to be a Woke, Unhinged, Far-Left Nut
Sam J.
Bikinis, Clydesdales, and ... Goggins Goggles? The 2nd Annual Twitchy Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Grateful Calvin
Senator Andy Kim Willing to Shut Down Government to Stop Trump and DOGE Exposing Dems’ Corruption
Warren Squire
Media 'Fact Checks' About FEMA Money and Illegal Aliens Are Aging Worse by the Minute
Doug P.
Promise Poll: Margaret Brennan of CBS News Reports Trump’s More Popular than Ever and We're Loving It!
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement