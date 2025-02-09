ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Russ Vought ALREADY Making Lefties Cry Cutting THIS 'Spigot' OFF and It's GLORIOUS

Democrats, especially Elizabeth Warren, fought to stop the confirmation of Russ Vought. Granted, they fought every confirmation for the most part but Vought was special.

Sort of like Kash Patel.

Seems he's cutting Warren and others off.

Imagine an agency head who cares about fiscal responsibility. Color us shocked.

Pursuant to the Consumer Financial Protection Act, I have notified the Federal Reserve that CFPB will not be taking its next draw of unappropriated funding because it is not "reasonably necessary" to carry out its duties. The Bureau's current balance of $711.6 million is in fact… — Russ Vought (@russvought) February 9, 2025

Post continues:

... excessive in the current fiscal environment. This spigot, which has long contributed to CFPB's unaccountability, is now being turned off.

Whoa, MORE financial accountability and responsibility?

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Of course, it is, which is why the Left is having yet another conniption fit.

Ah yes, fiscal responsibility—selectively applied. The CFPB exists to protect consumers from predatory financial practices, but sure, let's kneecap it under the guise of 'excess funds' while billion-dollar corporate bailouts remain a-okay. Cutting the watchdog's legs out from… — Mike Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🚫DM’s (@micyoung75) February 9, 2025

Nice flag, Mike. And don't worry, we won't inflict the rest of his post on you.

You idiot MAGAS sitting here applauding as Musk, Vought and others strip away protections that help everyday hard working Americans and protect them such as in this case, from predatory lenders. This came after the crash in 2008. So now they are giving predatory lending an okay… — Heather P, MS 🇺🇸🦅 (@aeroladyny) February 9, 2025

Yeah, you stupid-heads who don't want the federal government ripping you off. ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

This government official's bio on his official X account would seem to violate separation of church and state https://t.co/KR6TURM93Z pic.twitter.com/NABoF9iZCO — Eric Weinberger (@eric_weinberger) February 9, 2025

Sad, simple little things, aren't they?

All these idiots celebrating this don't realize that the CFPB is the only place to go when a bank steals your money. The current administration really want no regulations for Big Banks. When the next financial crisis happens, remember these few weeks. https://t.co/M0KC7DSCDc — Jason Gordon (@JasGordon) February 9, 2025

We'll all be sorry if there's not a huge government taking all of our money!

Sorry, but we can't even.

Satan is so proud of you... https://t.co/W3qmi3oQA8 — TSP Smart (@TSPsmart) February 9, 2025

Melodramatic much?

Yikes.

