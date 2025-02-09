WTAF?! Catherine Herridge STUNS X Sharing Proof that USAID Funded High-Level Al-Qaeda Terrorist (PIC)

You know if Catherine Herridge is calling something 'stunning,' it is. Herridge shared proof of USAID funding being connected to Anwar Aulaqi, who later became a high level al-Qaeda terrorist.

Looks like WE paid for HIS education.

No really.

Take a look:

STUNNING:



Looks like USAID supported college tuition for Anwar Aulaqi (Awlaki) who later became a high level al Qaeda terrorist.



Aulaqi falsely claimed he was born in Yemen to secure the financial help via the State Dept. when he was actually a US citizen, born in Las Cruces… https://t.co/jW3yHS81F1 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) February 9, 2025

Her post continues:

... ,New Mexico. Aulaqi would later develop close ties with several 9/11 hijackers and attain leadership status in AQ's Yemen affiliate. Aulaqi was the godfather of the digital jihad that leveraged his writings and the web to radicalize Americans to AQ's cause. Aulaqi became the first American targeted for death by the CIA. In 2011, he was killed in a US drone strike.

What else are they going to find? Cripes.

Did they pay for the flight lessons before 9/11? Massages for bin Laden? — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 9, 2025

It's darkly funny that we gave him money on the incorrect premise that he was a Yemeni refugee...



And then later we blew him up in Yemen, and Libs got mad because he was an American citizen! — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 9, 2025

Does anyone else feel like they're living in a really bad novel about government corruption right now?

And that’s why they’re melting down.

The Grift is over pic.twitter.com/qYWo48aiu0 — All Things Life (@AllThingsLife_1) February 9, 2025

Just when you think it can’t get worse. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) February 9, 2025

It can always get worse. The federal government has proven this over and over again.

So, we pay for his college.

Then we pay to drone him.

Ain't the US government a model of efficiency?! — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) February 9, 2025

Old take:

USAID was funding terrorists in Hamas



New take:

USAID was funding terrorists in Al-Qaeda pic.twitter.com/8UOlzVwS8E — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) February 9, 2025

In the grand scheme of things, USAID was a baby agency. Tiny. What happens when DOGE finally gets its hands on the Treasury?

We imagine what we're about to discover regarding our own government will only shock (and enrage) us further.

This is NUTS.

