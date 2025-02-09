WTAF?! Catherine Herridge STUNS X Sharing Proof that USAID Funded High-Level Al-Qaeda Terrorist (PIC)

'GARBAGE': Lawyer Takes Order Blocking DOGE from Treasury Dept. APART Point-By-Point in KI...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on February 09, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

You know if Catherine Herridge is calling something 'stunning,' it is. Herridge shared proof of USAID funding being connected to Anwar Aulaqi, who later became a high level al-Qaeda terrorist.

Looks like WE paid for HIS education.

No really.

Take a look:

Her post continues:

... ,New Mexico.

Aulaqi would later develop close ties with several 9/11 hijackers and attain leadership status in AQ's Yemen affiliate.

Aulaqi was the godfather of the digital jihad that leveraged his writings and the web to radicalize Americans to AQ's cause.

Aulaqi became the first American targeted for death by the CIA. In 2011, he was killed in a US drone strike.

What else are they going to find? Cripes.

Does anyone else feel like they're living in a really bad novel about government corruption right now?

It can always get worse. The federal government has proven this over and over again.

In the grand scheme of things, USAID was a baby agency. Tiny. What happens when DOGE finally gets its hands on the Treasury? 

We imagine what we're about to discover regarding our own government will only shock (and enrage) us further.

This is NUTS.

==========================================================================

