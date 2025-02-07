'Give Him a Medal': John Kennedy OWNS Dems Whining About DOGE with Damning LIST of USAID Expenses (Watch)

If Republicans ever need a senator to make the Democrats look stupid and maybe even cry, all they need to do is let John Kennedy at 'em. There is just something very brutal about the good ol' boy way he decimates our pals on the Left.

And his takedown of Democrats whining about DOGE and Elon Musk is pretty standard Kennedy, in the best way.

Watch:

Ready to have your mind blown? Senator John Kennedy on Elon Musk and DOGE exposing USAID, "I'll tell you what Mr. Musk discovered. I find it fascinating. He discovered: - The American taxpayers are giving money to Afghanistan - He found that we are giving money to Yemen

The post continues:

- He found that we are giving money to Syria

- He found that the USAID has 10,000 people employees, and every year they give away $40 billion

- He found that the USAID gave money to support electric vehicles in Vietnam. Our money, taxpayer money

- He found that the USAID gave money to a transgender clinic in India. “I didn't know that. I bet you the American people didn't know that”

- He found that USAID gave $1.5 million to a Serbian LGBTQ group, they got $1.5 million to QUOTE, “advanced diversity, equity, inclusion in Serbia's workplaces and business communities”

- They found that USAID spent $164 million to support radical organizations around the world-

They gave $122 million of that to groups aligned with foreign terrorist organizations- According to this report in Mr. Musk, the USAID has given millions of dollars to quote organizations in Gaza controlled by Hamas- He found that we gave $2 million, USAID did, for sex changes in Guatemala

- He found that we gave $20 million to produce a new Sesame Street show in Iraq

- He found that we gave $4.5 million of taxpayer money to combat misinformation in Kazakhstan

- He found that we gave $10 million, USAID did, of meals to an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group called the Nusra Front- Mr. Musk found that we gave $7.9 million of taxpayer money to a project that would teach Sri Lankan journalists to avoid binary-gendered language. (The USAID took 8 million bucks and gave it to a bunch of journalists in Sri Lanka to teach them how to avoid binary gendered language)

- USAID gave $1.5 million to promote LGBT advocacy in Jamaica

- They gave $1.5 million to rebuild the Cuban media ecosystem

- They gave $1.5 million for quote, art for inclusion of people with disabilities in Belarus

- Another $3.9 million for LGBT causes in Macedonia- $8.3 million for equity and inclusion education in Nepal

“I could go all night and many of my colleagues are upset. They're really mad at Mr. Musk. Hell, I think we ought to give him a medal”