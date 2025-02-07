VIP
WaPo Warning: Trump's 2nd Term All About 'Curtailing Gov't Power and Reach' (JUST...
CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for...
Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of...
Tax Cuts on the Line: AFP’s Akash Chougule Optimistic About GOP’s ‘One Big,...
THERE It Is! Brian Stelter Says X Is 'Bursting With Wild Falsehoods About...
Good NEWS! Kamala Is Already BURDENING California with What Will Be Babbling About...
He Went THERE! LOL! Dan Bongino LEVELS Eric Swalwell for Crying About Protecting...
DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Wants to 'Fire Elon' and Bring Back the...
Woke WSJ Journo Who Doxxed DOGE Member (and Got Him FIRED) Has DAMNING...
It Is MISTER! Mary Miller Refuses to Call Tim 'Sarah' McBride a Woman...
Hakeem Jeffries Introduces New Bill to Save Us All From the Evils of...
AG Pam Bondi Says DOJ is Coming After Dem Leaders Who Place Illegal...
Coin Tossed: U.S. Mint No Longer Offering Commemorative January 6 ‘Insurrection’ Piece
Money Memo: Trump Executive Action Requires Review of All Federally-Funded NGOs

'Give Him a Medal': John Kennedy OWNS Dems Whining About DOGE with Damning LIST of USAID Expenses (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If Republicans ever need a senator to make the Democrats look stupid and maybe even cry, all they need to do is let John Kennedy at 'em. There is just something very brutal about the good ol' boy way he decimates our pals on the Left.

Advertisement

And his takedown of Democrats whining about DOGE and Elon Musk is pretty standard Kennedy, in the best way.

Watch:

The post continues:

- He found that we are giving money to Syria

- He found that the USAID has 10,000 people employees, and every year they give away $40 billion

- He found that the USAID gave money to support electric vehicles in Vietnam. Our money, taxpayer money

- He found that the USAID gave money to a transgender clinic in India. “I didn't know that. I bet you the American people didn't know that”

- He found that USAID gave $1.5 million to a Serbian LGBTQ group, they got $1.5 million to QUOTE, “advanced diversity, equity, inclusion in Serbia's workplaces and business communities”

- They found that USAID spent $164 million to support radical organizations around the world-

 They gave $122 million of that to groups aligned with foreign terrorist organizations- According to this report in Mr. Musk, the USAID has given millions of dollars to quote organizations in Gaza controlled by Hamas- He found that we gave $2 million, USAID did, for sex changes in Guatemala

- He found that we gave $20 million to produce a new Sesame Street show in Iraq

- He found that we gave $4.5 million of taxpayer money to combat misinformation in Kazakhstan

- He found that we gave $10 million, USAID did, of meals to an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group called the Nusra Front- Mr. Musk found that we gave $7.9 million of taxpayer money to a project that would teach Sri Lankan journalists to avoid binary-gendered language. (The USAID took 8 million bucks and gave it to a bunch of journalists in Sri Lanka to teach them how to avoid binary gendered language)

- USAID gave $1.5 million to promote LGBT advocacy in Jamaica

- They gave $1.5 million to rebuild the Cuban media ecosystem

- They gave $1.5 million for quote, art for inclusion of people with disabilities in Belarus

- Another $3.9 million for LGBT causes in Macedonia- $8.3 million for equity and inclusion education in Nepal

“I could go all night and many of my colleagues are upset. They're really mad at Mr. Musk. Hell, I think we ought to give him a medal”

Recommended

Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of Education (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We think so too, John.

==========================================================================

Related:

CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for Trying to Impeach Trump AGAIN (Watch)

He Went THERE! LOL! Dan Bongino LEVELS Eric Swalwell for Crying About Protecting His DATA from Elon Musk

Woke WSJ Journo Who Doxxed DOGE Member (and Got Him FIRED) Has DAMNING Connections to USAID (Thread)

'Just Got Laid off from POLITICO ...' Trends as Conservatives Brutally MOCK the USAID-Funded Lefty Rag

BBC Posts BIG MAD Statement About Their USAID Funding Getting Cut Off and X's GAF Is HILARIOUSLY Broken

==========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK JOHN KENNEDY DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of Education (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Woke WSJ Journo Who Doxxed DOGE Member (and Got Him FIRED) Has DAMNING Connections to USAID (Thread)
Sam J.
It Is MISTER! Mary Miller Refuses to Call Tim 'Sarah' McBride a Woman on the House Floor
Grateful Calvin
CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for Trying to Impeach Trump AGAIN (Watch)
Sam J.
He Went THERE! LOL! Dan Bongino LEVELS Eric Swalwell for Crying About Protecting His DATA from Elon Musk
Sam J.
THERE It Is! Brian Stelter Says X Is 'Bursting With Wild Falsehoods About Gov't Spending'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of Education (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement