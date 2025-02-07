He Went THERE! LOL! Dan Bongino LEVELS Eric Swalwell for Crying About Protecting His DATA from Elon Musk

Of all the Democrats we follow on X, one of the easiest ones to make fun of is Rep. Eric Swalwell, MAINLY because the majority of our work for us.

This is the guy who passed gas on national television, for Pete's sake!

And nobody seems better at setting himself up for trolling than Swalwell; heck, even AOC is smarter on X than he is, and if you follow her, you know that says a lot about him, and none of it is any good.

For example, he thinks people fear having their data 'breached' by a billionaire.

Right? LOL.

Protect our data https://t.co/kr4QCMttX2 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 6, 2025

Luckily (for us, not Eric), Dan Bongino saw this post, and it didn't go so hot for him.

Did you protect your data when you were sticking your data in a CCP spy? https://t.co/rCKNi9OPSP — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 6, 2025

UMMM.

BAHAHAHAHA

Ok, so we think this still falls within the PG-13 nature of our site. If not, our bad. Jesse Kelly chimed in, only making this exchange even funnier.

Dan — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 6, 2025

Ahem.

Bro 🤷‍♂️ — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 7, 2025

HA.

Killing me. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 7, 2025

Us too.

He is screaming about his personal data on X while simultaneously have a check mark. — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) February 6, 2025

See what we mean? Stupid, stupid, stupid.

My name is John Gabbard and I approve this message. — John Gabbard (@JohnGabbard0369) February 7, 2025

*cough cough*

To be fair Fang Fang said it was a floppy disc. pic.twitter.com/evXQh5V9k7 — Cheers Everyone (@CheersInHere) February 6, 2025

And fin.

