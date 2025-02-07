He Went THERE! LOL! Dan Bongino LEVELS Eric Swalwell for Crying About Protecting His DATA from Elon Musk

Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on February 07, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Of all the Democrats we follow on X, one of the easiest ones to make fun of is Rep. Eric Swalwell, MAINLY because the majority of our work for us. 

This is the guy who passed gas on national television, for Pete's sake!

And nobody seems better at setting himself up for trolling than Swalwell; heck, even AOC is smarter on X than he is, and if you follow her, you know that says a lot about him, and none of it is any good.

For example, he thinks people fear having their data 'breached' by a billionaire.

Right? LOL.

Luckily (for us, not Eric), Dan Bongino saw this post, and it didn't go so hot for him.

UMMM.

BAHAHAHAHA

Ok, so we think this still falls within the PG-13 nature of our site. If not, our bad. Jesse Kelly chimed in, only making this exchange even funnier.

Ahem.

HA.

Us too.

See what we mean? Stupid, stupid, stupid.

Woke WSJ Journo Who Doxxed DOGE Member (and Got Him FIRED) Has DAMNING Connections to USAID (Thread)
Sam J.
*cough cough*

And fin.

