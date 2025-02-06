BOO and YAH! Insurrection Barbie SHREDS Democrats Over the Press Conferences They DIDN'T...
'Just Got Laid off from POLITICO ...' Trends as Conservatives Brutally MOCK the USAID-Funded Lefty Rag

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on February 06, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, USAID sent POLITICO millions of dollars that have now been cut off. Beyond the expected dragging of what looks like a state-funded leftist rag, Conservatives and 'Righty Twitter' had a good laugh at their expense by trending, 'Just got laid off from POLITICO.'

Here are some of the best.

Awww yes, the rubber bullets. 

And that seems like such a newsworthy story, too.

Let's not give them any ideas.

Oof. Ouch.

That would be a lot of work. No thank you.

It's NOT?! Whoa, mind BLOWN.

Yes, we all should strive to look like couch cushions from the 1970s when we go out and about.

That would be a neverending cycle of stories. Job security?

Now THERE it is.

Super duper dastardly!

Definitely a two-person job.

*sniff sniff*

