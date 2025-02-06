'Just Got Laid off from POLITICO ...' Trends as Conservatives Brutally MOCK the USAID-Funded Lefty Rag

As Twitchy readers know, USAID sent POLITICO millions of dollars that have now been cut off. Beyond the expected dragging of what looks like a state-funded leftist rag, Conservatives and 'Righty Twitter' had a good laugh at their expense by trending, 'Just got laid off from POLITICO.'
Here are some of the best.
Just got laid off from POLITICO. My job was to hold truth to power by writing hit pieces on people who tried to investigate the government.— Magills (@magills_) February 5, 2025
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about how the deep state isn’t real.— Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) February 5, 2025
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about whether or not these are rubber bullets. https://t.co/ugX8snmMLU pic.twitter.com/G0myp4wzyW— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 5, 2025
Awww yes, the rubber bullets.
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about how J.D. Vance's beard was racist and his wife isn't really Indian. https://t.co/g6FmBBaJxg— Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 5, 2025
And that seems like such a newsworthy story, too.
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about how crickets are the new protein source. https://t.co/YJhxZFr69X— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 5, 2025
Let's not give them any ideas.
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about how Joe Biden is sharper than he's ever been. https://t.co/eoIRLISlgp— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 5, 2025
Oof. Ouch.
That would be a lot of work. No thank you.
It's NOT?! Whoa, mind BLOWN.
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about Dr. Jill's innate sense of style. https://t.co/Fira8q7DoX— Participation Trophy Wife (@DonnaSpicoli) February 5, 2025
Yes, we all should strive to look like couch cushions from the 1970s when we go out and about.
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about how I was just laid off from Politico. https://t.co/JAaMKimrYL— Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) February 6, 2025
That would be a neverending cycle of stories. Job security?
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about unburdening us from what has been. https://t.co/5KQqvRyzAe— Shashi (@shashigalore) February 5, 2025
Now THERE it is.
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about how Tim Walz is a real man's man, man. https://t.co/m2tZFRhhN5— I'm Jeff, doer of dastardly deeds. ☠️ (@fyvie2) February 5, 2025
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about dastardly deeds proposed and dastardly deeds done.— G (@TCC_Grouchy) February 6, 2025
Super duper dastardly!
Just got laid off from Politico. I was their feature writer for Jill Biden’s fashion trends and their upholstery page. https://t.co/NvHrbftS84— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 6, 2025
Definitely a two-person job.
Just got laid off from Politico. I was in charge of writing articles about how much Joe Biden loves his son.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 5, 2025
*sniff sniff*
