And CRICKETS! Scott Walker SCHOOLS 'Typical Tammy' Baldwin for Throwing FIT over Trump...
VIP
CNN Runs the Numbers on the Losing Battle Democrats are Determined to Keep...
Sen. Markwayne Mullin WHOOPTY-DO's Adam Schiff's Big BRAG About Trying to Stop Vought...
BOOM: Rapid Response 47 Eats Jasmine Crockett's LUNCH for Ugly Lie About Trump's...
Sean Duffy POLITELY Tells Hillary Clinton to Mind Her Own F'ing Business Over...
WATCH Scott Jennings' Face As Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden...
She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF Out of Liz Cheney with Just...
CBS News Is Now Blurring Out Triggered USAID Workers Like They're Testifying Against...
Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to...
VIP
Now Is the Time: We Can and WILL Reclaim Sports From the Radical...
Buh-Bye: Pete Hegseth Shares Video of First 'High-Threat' Criminal Illegals Arriving at Gi...
Radical Transparency: Scott Jennings Explains Elon Musk Is Trump’s Instrument of Destructi...
Well-Trodden Warpath: Elizabeth Warren and Dems Take All-Too-Familiar Road Against Musk an...
'Hitler' Protest (Weather Permitting): Cold Temps Cancel Anti-Musk and Anti-DOGE Demonstra...

CNN's Brianna Keilar FREAKS When Rep. Pat Fallon Pushes Her to PROVE Her Claim About Fed Employees -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 06, 2025
Townhall Media

CNN and other so-called 'mainstream media outlets' are going to have to figure out one way or another that the majority of Americans are done just taking their word for things. They've been caught lying to us (and in some cases, it turns out they're getting paid to lie to us) for so long that nobody takes them at face value anymore.

Advertisement

And honestly, why would we? For instance, if you're going to claim teleworking spouses in the special forces are being forced to drive SUPER FAR one way to work since Trump is making federal employees go back to the office, you better have proof.

Brianna Keilar learned this the hard way while interviewing Rep. Pat Fallon:

Post continues:

Keilar: "Yes! Prior to COVID, sir!"

Fallon: "Is somebody just telling you that? Because it sounds anecdotal."

Keilar: "It's not anecdotal, sir! It's not anecdotal! I'm telling you! It's not anecdotal!"

Fallon: "Did somebody tell you this? Did they call you up on the phone? Or did you read about it in an article?"

Keilar: "Sir. I'm talking to dozens of military spouses."

Oooh, DOZENS?! And sorry, but prove it, Brianna. 

Recommended

She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF Out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's strange, right?

Suuuuure. Was that somebody you talking to yourself in the mirror, Brianna?

But it's not fair NOW because orange man bad!

As we said, way up there, media outlets will have to start proving their claims from legitimate sources who are not anonymous if they expect to survive as outlets because Americans are done being lied to.

We're done being used for an agenda none of us supports.

Buckle up.

==========================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Sen. Markwayne Mullin WHOOPTY-DO's Adam Schiff's Big BRAG About Trying to Stop Vought Confirmation

BOOM: Rapid Response 47 Eats Jasmine Crockett's LUNCH for Ugly Lie About Trump's EO Not Protecting Women

Sean Duffy POLITELY Tells Hillary Clinton to Mind Her Own F'ing Business Over DOGE and It's GLORIOUS

WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden Didn't Pay Her Well and LOL

She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection

Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump

========================================================================

Tags: BRIANNA KEILAR CNN EMPLOYEES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF Out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection
Sam J.
And CRICKETS! Scott Walker SCHOOLS 'Typical Tammy' Baldwin for Throwing FIT over Trump Closing the DOE
Sam J.
BOOM: Rapid Response 47 Eats Jasmine Crockett's LUNCH for Ugly Lie About Trump's EO Not Protecting Women
Sam J.
Sen. Markwayne Mullin WHOOPTY-DO's Adam Schiff's Big BRAG About Trying to Stop Vought Confirmation
Sam J.
Sean Duffy POLITELY Tells Hillary Clinton to Mind Her Own F'ing Business Over DOGE and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF Out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection Sam J.
Advertisement