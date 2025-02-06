CNN's Brianna Keilar FREAKS When Rep. Pat Fallon Pushes Her to PROVE Her Claim About Fed Employees -Watch

CNN and other so-called 'mainstream media outlets' are going to have to figure out one way or another that the majority of Americans are done just taking their word for things. They've been caught lying to us (and in some cases, it turns out they're getting paid to lie to us) for so long that nobody takes them at face value anymore.

And honestly, why would we? For instance, if you're going to claim teleworking spouses in the special forces are being forced to drive SUPER FAR one way to work since Trump is making federal employees go back to the office, you better have proof.

Brianna Keilar learned this the hard way while interviewing Rep. Pat Fallon:

CNN's Brianna Keilar: "You have teleworking spouses...in the special forces...they are being told that they need to drive an hour and a half each way...are you aware of this?! It doesn't sound like it!"



Rep. Pat Fallon: "Was this telework available prior to COVID?"



Keilar:… pic.twitter.com/HUFCSpNA2p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

Post continues:

Keilar: "Yes! Prior to COVID, sir!" Fallon: "Is somebody just telling you that? Because it sounds anecdotal." Keilar: "It's not anecdotal, sir! It's not anecdotal! I'm telling you! It's not anecdotal!" Fallon: "Did somebody tell you this? Did they call you up on the phone? Or did you read about it in an article?" Keilar: "Sir. I'm talking to dozens of military spouses."

Oooh, DOZENS?! And sorry, but prove it, Brianna.

If there is "teleworking in special forces" we have a wayyyyy bigger problem in the military than we thought. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) February 5, 2025

That's strange, right?

“It’s not anecdotal. Somebody told me!!” — El Jefe (@ElJefeTwoloom) February 5, 2025

Suuuuure. Was that somebody you talking to yourself in the mirror, Brianna?

I don’t understand. When I worked when my children were at home, I had to drive an hour to work & an hour back & I had to manage my family. For many years. Am I missing something? Have times changed that much since I retired? — Katherine (@Kate032155) February 5, 2025

But it's not fair NOW because orange man bad!

The military hasn’t teleworked in years. They did some in Covid, this is bs. — Heather (@mfearny) February 5, 2025

As we said, way up there, media outlets will have to start proving their claims from legitimate sources who are not anonymous if they expect to survive as outlets because Americans are done being lied to.

We're done being used for an agenda none of us supports.

Buckle up.

