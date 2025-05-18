Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except...
'I Was Chosen, Not of My Own Merit:' Pope Leo XIV Expresses Humble...
BREAKING: Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer That's Sp...
Fox News: 'Former President Biden Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Form of Prostate Cancer'
AI Adorbs! Baby-Fied Videos are Trending on Social Media and a Trump and...
FBI's Bongino: 'Priceless Observing Some of the Same Apologists, Who Misled America for...
Trust the Experts, Though! Singer-Songwriter Blames DOGE Cuts for Kentucky Storm Deaths
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Lists What 'Delaying the One, Big Beautiful Bill...
'A Gamble Made to Keep Power:' Fusilli Spock Explains How We ALL Feel...
Sen. Johnson on GOP Leaders: 'Right Now, It Doesn't Appear That They Are...
'Shepherd the Flock:' Pope Leo Celebrates Inaugural Mass at St. Peter's
BUT MUH IDENTITY: Starbucks Baristas Explain Why They're Throwing Tantrums Over a Simple...
Cenk Uygur: Media Will Learn NOTHING From the Joe Biden Debacle (and He's...
REPORT: Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomber Was 'Anti-Natalist' Identified As 25-Year-Old...

Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ AI Rock Music Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on May 18, 2025
Twitter

President Donald Trump has been called a ‘rockstar.’ Now he really is, thanks to an AI music video he posted online Saturday night. It’s all set to the Journey classic, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ - with Trump playing piano, electric guitar, and more.

Advertisement

Take a look? (WATCH)

He’s a natural.

Of course, Democrats saw the video and immediately lost their minds. If there were a Journey song for them, it would be, ‘Who’s Crying Now?’ Watch this video, then read their cantankerous comments. (WATCH)

Recommended

Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except Good Basketball
Eric V.
Advertisement

Dude, it’s a fun and funny video, nothing more.

MAGA supporters get that this is simply Trump being Trump.

Trump supporters wish Democrats would lighten up, but it’s clear we’re worlds apart and just need to go our separate ways. Then we can joyfully sing ‘I’ll Be Alright Without You.’

Tags: CRAZY DONALD TRUMP FUNNY MUSIC VIDEO VIRAL VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except Good Basketball
Eric V.
AI Adorbs! Baby-Fied Videos are Trending on Social Media and a Trump and Musk One is Breaking Hearts
Warren Squire
FBI's Bongino: 'Priceless Observing Some of the Same Apologists, Who Misled America for Years'
Jacob B.
BREAKING: Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer That's Spread to Bones
Amy Curtis
BUT MUH IDENTITY: Starbucks Baristas Explain Why They're Throwing Tantrums Over a Simple Dress Code
Amy Curtis
Trust the Experts, Though! Singer-Songwriter Blames DOGE Cuts for Kentucky Storm Deaths
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except Good Basketball Eric V.
Advertisement