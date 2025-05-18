Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ AI Rock Music Video

President Donald Trump has been called a ‘rockstar.’ Now he really is, thanks to an AI music video he posted online Saturday night. It’s all set to the Journey classic, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ - with Trump playing piano, electric guitar, and more.
Take a look? (WATCH)
Trump is having fun online today pic.twitter.com/wedwQTCrQl— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 17, 2025
May 18, 2025
Trump makes a good rockstar tbh 🤣— Richard | ARK (@BuildWithRich) May 18, 2025
He’s a natural.
Of course, Democrats saw the video and immediately lost their minds. If there were a Journey song for them, it would be, ‘Who’s Crying Now?’ Watch this video, then read their cantankerous comments. (WATCH)
liberals watching this: pic.twitter.com/TKFZUnk3Fv— @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) May 17, 2025
WTF??? Trump just posted an AI video of himself performing ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey. Between posting an AI image of himself as the Pope to this, it just gets weirder by the day. Someone needs to take his phone away from him! pic.twitter.com/SEny6eDNCk— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 17, 2025
What the actual fu*k? Trump just posted this bizarre AI video on Truth Social.— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 17, 2025
Grandpa’s been alone with the iPad again. pic.twitter.com/khyp8OfQkg
He is insane, unfit and should be put away in an institution.— #SaveAmerica 🇺🇸[email protected] (@NHTeaParties) May 17, 2025
And to think he's meeting with terrorists and other foreign dictators, plotting and planning his dirty deeds.
Dude, it’s a fun and funny video, nothing more.
MAGA supporters get that this is simply Trump being Trump.
I too am having fun online - watching this! 😂— DarkExplora (@DarkExplora) May 17, 2025
He's got a great sense of humor.
If anyone deserves a little fun, it's my president.— drunk_surfer (@drunksurfer95) May 17, 2025
Every day I love him more!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/TMBHCa3f8z— Dorinda (@Dorinda711) May 18, 2025
Trump supporters wish Democrats would lighten up, but it’s clear we’re worlds apart and just need to go our separate ways. Then we can joyfully sing ‘I’ll Be Alright Without You.’
Join the conversation as a VIP Member