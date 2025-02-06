Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump

So, we've all been watching Democrats lose their everloving minds about Elon Musk's team auditing USAID and of course, like many other Americans, our assumption has been about the amount of money they're losing ... but if this is true at all, it goes far deeper.

Advertisement

And is far more corrupt.

They're not just worried about the money drying up, they're worried about the part USAID played in Trump's impeachment.

No, really.

Take a look:

REPORT: USAID and the CIA secretly worked to impeach Donald Trump from office in 2019



Journalist @Shellenberger says USAID and the CIA helped organize Trump’s impeachment by using a whistleblower complaint based on secondhand information and a government-backed media operation… pic.twitter.com/au6LQHoPd0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 6, 2025

His post continues:

... to justify the case against him. The whistleblower—a CIA analyst from the Obama White House—claimed Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. But there was a problem: “It was all based on hearsay. The person had not actually been in the room with Trump.” Even worse, the complaint relied on a report from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)—a group funded by USAID and controlled by the U.S. government. “Tens of millions of dollars had gone into this group called OCCRP. But it was basically created as an extension of the State Department and then of USAID.”For years, USAID and the CIA have worked to remove foreign leaders they don’t like. But in 2019, they turned those same tactics against a sitting U.S. president.“This is very serious—to be involved in an effort to do regime change at home,” @shellenberger said.

We're not even sure what to say at this point.

Luckily, Michael Shellenberger was more than happy to say it himself:

The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on December 18, 2019, after a White House whistleblower went public with evidence that Trump abused his powers by withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to dig up dirt on his rival, Joe Biden.



In the complaint,… pic.twitter.com/rZ6gTazw5v — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 5, 2025

His post continues:

... the whistleblower claimed to have heard from White House staff that Trump had, on a phone call, directed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. The whistleblower who triggered the impeachment was a CIA analyst who was first brought into the White House by the Obama administration. Reporting by Drop Site News last year revealed that the CIA analyst relied on reporting by a supposedly independent investigative news organization called the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which appears to have effectively operated as an arm of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which President Trump has just shut down. The CIA whistleblower complaint cited a long report by OCCRP four times. The OCCRP report alleged that two Soviet-born Florida businessmen were “key hidden actors behind a plan” by Trump to investigate the Bidens. According to the story, those two businessmen connected Giuliani to two former Ukrainian prosecutors. The OCCRP story was crucial to the House Democrats’ impeachment claim, which is that Trump dispatched Giuliani as part of a coordinated effort to pressure a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, which is why the whistleblower cited it four times. In a 2024 documentary that German television broadcaster NDR made about OCCRP’s dependence on the US government, a USAID official confirmed that USAID approves OCCRP’s “annual work plan” and approves new hires of “key personnel.” NDR initiated and carried out the investigation with French investigative news organization Mediapart, Italian new group Il Fatto Quotidiano, Reporters United in Greece, and Drop Site News in the United States. However, according to a Mediapart story published the same day as the Drop Site News article, NDR censored the broadcast “after US journalist Drew Sullivan, the co-founder and head of the OCCRP, placed pressure on the NDR management and made false accusations against the broadcaster’s journalists involved in the project.” On December 16, Drop Site’s Ryan Grim posted a link on X to the 26-minute-long documentary. “NDR, Germany’s public broadcaster, is facing a censorship scandal and has defended itself by saying it never killed a news report about OCCRP and its State Department funding — b/c no report was ever produced to kill,” said Grim. “That was absurd — and dozens, maybe hundreds, of journalists knew it to be false, and now of course, someone has leaked it.”

Advertisement

There is a lot here, of course, but this seems to be the most important part:

The journalistic collaboration revealed that OCCRP’s original funding came from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the State Department, and quotes a USAID official who says, “Drew’s just nervous about being linked with law enforcement,” referring to Sullivan. “If people who are going to give you information think you’re just a cop, maybe it’s a problem.”OCCRP does not operate like a normal investigative journalism organization in that its goals appear to include interfering in foreign political matters, including elections, aimed at regime change. Sullivan told NDR that his organization had “probably been responsible for five or six countries changing over from one government to another government… and getting prime ministers indicted or thrown out.”As such, it appears that CIA, USAID, and OCCRP were all involved in the impeachment of President Trump in ways similar to the regime change operations that all three organizations engage in abroad. The difference is that it is highly illegal and even treasonous for CIA, USAID, and its contractors and intermediaries, known as “cut-outs,” to interfere in US politics this way.

Our government used our tax dollars to set Trump up for impeachment.

There's no other way to say it.

Advertisement

Time for accountability.

==========================================================================

Related:

Attorney Shuts DOWN Media/Democrats Claiming DOGE Is ILLEGAL (Unconstitutional?) in Kick-Butt THREAD

WTF?! Alexander Vindman's Insufferable AF Twin Brother Yevgeny Makes GROSS, Antisemitic Dig at Elon Musk

'Terrifier' Director Damien Leon Calls Horror Fans Politicizing His Movies OUT and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Olivia Julianna Learns the Hard Way What HAPPENS When You Call Trump Supporters WEIRD, Racist, and Dumb



Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID Is Comedy GOLD

========================================================================