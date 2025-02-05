Well, Well, WELL! Look Who It Is! Libs of TikTok Exposes Dems' Hypocrisy...
WTF?! Alexander Vindman's Insufferable AF Twin Brother Yevgeny Makes GROSS, Antisemitic Dig at Elon Musk

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on February 05, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Yevgeny Vindman (who calls himself Eugene) is the brother of Alexander Vindman. He also happens to be a Representative from the Commonwealth of Virginia, which seems crazy to this editor because he's almost as big of a loser as his gossipy, corrupt twin, WHO Joe Biden did not pardon, but that's another story. No, Yevgeny is quickly making a despicable name for himself, especially after he tried to sneak into the USAID building after employees had been told to stay home yesterday (Monday).

We even wrote about that because we weren't entirely sure what ol' Vindman number two would want in the USAID building.

Elon Musk had an idea.

And here is where it gets just ... gross.

Yevgeny was clearly not happy with Musk's post or implication (albeit a fair implication), but instead of explaining why he was there or what he was doing, he wrote this on X:

What.

The.

Hell?

So not only is Vindman making an antisemitic statement about the Jews (even though he is one), but he's also implying that Musk is the antisemite. Not to mention the whole 'Mr. President' thing ... 

If he wanted to make himself look worse, Yegvey certainly succeeded.

We're starting to wonder if perhaps their mother stood too close to a microwave or ate some tainted sushi while they were in utero.

WHOA ... now this is ... interesting.

Damning as well.

That just about sums it up.

