WTF?! Alexander Vindman's Insufferable AF Twin Brother Yevgeny Makes GROSS, Antisemitic Dig at Elon Musk

As Twitchy readers know, Yevgeny Vindman (who calls himself Eugene) is the brother of Alexander Vindman. He also happens to be a Representative from the Commonwealth of Virginia, which seems crazy to this editor because he's almost as big of a loser as his gossipy, corrupt twin, WHO Joe Biden did not pardon, but that's another story. No, Yevgeny is quickly making a despicable name for himself, especially after he tried to sneak into the USAID building after employees had been told to stay home yesterday (Monday).

Advertisement

We even wrote about that because we weren't entirely sure what ol' Vindman number two would want in the USAID building.

Elon Musk had an idea.

Vindman wants his bribe money https://t.co/8csiOhu04b — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

And here is where it gets just ... gross.

Yevgeny was clearly not happy with Musk's post or implication (albeit a fair implication), but instead of explaining why he was there or what he was doing, he wrote this on X:

Is it because I’m Jewish, Mr. President? https://t.co/el8gQIWxpO — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) February 4, 2025

What.

The.

Hell?

So not only is Vindman making an antisemitic statement about the Jews (even though he is one), but he's also implying that Musk is the antisemite. Not to mention the whole 'Mr. President' thing ...

If he wanted to make himself look worse, Yegvey certainly succeeded.

No it’s because you want to buy extra donuts — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 5, 2025

Mealteam Six will say anything for his next soy burger — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 5, 2025

You're insufferable af like your brother — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 5, 2025

We're starting to wonder if perhaps their mother stood too close to a microwave or ate some tainted sushi while they were in utero.

@vademocrats Congressman, Ukraine-born @YVindman is upset USAID is closing because he wants more 💰 to go to rebuilding Ukraine’s electrical grid@YVindman & brother @AVindman head a defense contractor company seeking $12,000,000 in federal grants to operate in Ukraine https://t.co/PkOZFZlbkx pic.twitter.com/A3DITlQFi7 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 4, 2025

WHOA ... now this is ... interesting.

Damning as well.

No it's because you're a fat treasonous grifter, like your brother. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 5, 2025

That just about sums it up.

==========================================================================

Related:

'Terrifier' Director Damien Leon Calls Horror Fans Politicizing His Movies OUT and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Olivia Julianna Learns the Hard Way What HAPPENS When You Call Trump Supporters WEIRD, Racist, and Dumb



Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID Is Comedy GOLD

What Was This EFFER Up To? Yevgeny Vindman Tried REALLY Hard to Get Into USAID Building but Was STOPPED

Holy TONE-DEAF, Batman! AOC's Tie to USAID Is Probably Why She's REALLY Calling Elon Musk STUPID (Watch)

========================================================================