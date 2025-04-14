Monday Morning Meme Madness

STOP. PRESSING. SNOOZE. Yeah, we're talking to you. It's Monday. There's nothing we can do about it now. It's already here.

You might as well get up and make the best of it by joining us as we share the gems we mined from Twitter/X this week. Bring on the memes, clips, and jokes that had us howling!

Yes, Tupperware is essentially a food morgue.

Don't even tempt fate by assuming that 2-week-old enchilada should be fine. It's Monday. Everything can get worse on Monday.

Okay this is HYSTERICAL 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MPqg0ugpiC — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) April 7, 2025

If you're not a Lord of the Rings Fan, just give us a moment. We nerds need to laugh. 😂

The alright brothers pic.twitter.com/e50kAi2r0Q — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) April 10, 2025

Hey, we can't all be creators. Some of us have to test stuff.

Did you know: Gods name is actually Howard 😭 pic.twitter.com/0S56cLRKrb — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) April 8, 2025

This child is a blessing from Howard.

HAHA.

That ending 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/f6gFQxQmIV — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 7, 2025

Bwahaha! Okay, that one caught us off guard. 😂

The tariff wars are generating some real laughs.

LOL. That's just flat out wrong.

Squirrel didn’t want saving. He was enjoying his morning swim. 😆😆🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hFdnM9UIcL — Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Boldyboy1975) April 7, 2025

Lady: 'Let me save you!'

Squirrel: 'I'm swimming here!' 💀💀💀

It's that time of the year again, all you green thumbs out there. It's also your time to shine, Ted Bundys of the plant world!

I am so sorry! 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/rLeCfkVH6A — Mandy Rose (@themandyrosy) April 9, 2025

Bwahaha!

“I bet I can get you to say the #5” pic.twitter.com/9XXldS1lzX — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) April 9, 2025

He knew something was up, and he still got him. LOL.

Pretty much, but we're laughing our way through it. 😂

'After that, we never played Monopoly again.' LOL.

We've seen a few Scrabble games end in flying tiles. Just saying.

You've got to hand it to him … the dude committed to the bit.

Same, bro. Same. Some of us still have it! 😂

'It's kinda manly, makes us feel like we are camping … with a really angry bear nearby.' LOL.

He should definitely be afraid. 😂

Ha! Nice.

Yeah, we got doxxed by the phonebook people before it was even cool. 😂

This is so cool.



Sound on. pic.twitter.com/QsU2Ue1WVp — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) April 11, 2025

Sorry. Had to be done.

LOLOLOL!

Boys after Palm Sunday Mass pic.twitter.com/m1luVLuKFW — Magills (@magills_) April 13, 2025

'Boys' … Sure, it's just little boys that do this.

Took me a second 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mhoj18jajJ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 8, 2025

Perfect!

We're on a bit of Johnny Carson streak, aren't we? 😂

Give us a minute to grab our glasses so we can read that … Oh. Yep. Same.

Now that's a great idea! Commencement would be so much more exciting.

(Language Warning.)

A cautionary tale about Facebook Marketplace: 😭pic.twitter.com/YuMu3GLGHz — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) April 12, 2025

LOLOLOL! This is amazing.

Bethany's got hops! 😂😂😂

This guy is hilarious 😂



10/10 would visit pic.twitter.com/Rbz055X5RZ — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) April 12, 2025

This is how all Gen Z slang should be delivered. LOL.

You've heard of 'Where's Waldo?', now get ready for... pic.twitter.com/7rsKKguCCB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2025

Yes, we had a bit of fun with The Gretch this week. 😂

My toddler when I ask who pooped in the fireplace pic.twitter.com/fdOdnyUfA0 — Magills (@magills_) April 12, 2025

Bwahaha! Parents know that this isn't even a far-fetched scenario.

They just kept coming. 😂

The wheels on the Blue Origin spacecraft after it returns from space: https://t.co/gAcUQDDMx6 pic.twitter.com/Z5ylNB1BAi — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) April 13, 2025

Oh no! 💀💀💀

(Language Warning.)

I hurt myself I laughed so hard at this 😂☠️😭pic.twitter.com/W11Medbwys — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) April 12, 2025

Folks … This one nearly killed us. We can't believe the things people will do for the internet, but we're glad they do.

LOLOLOL!

For those who have never heard what noise a baby camel makes, this is what it sounds like pic.twitter.com/9GHb3DvZDL — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 12, 2025

We were not expecting that. Heyyyy!





We haven't shared this one yet, but it's pretty much a classic from the formerly funny SNL. We give you the famous 'More Cowbell' skit.

Thank god the cameras were rolling on this day! #CTDDJ pic.twitter.com/AHkKW3CUZj — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) April 12, 2025

It's still good. Fallon could barely keep it together. It's hard to believe that was 25 years ago.

I asked the AI for the least inspiring inspirational poster and I weirdly like it pic.twitter.com/gaxWyL33QB — Arthur Dent (@ArthurCDent) April 11, 2025

Well, there's the inspiration we needed on this fine Monday morning! 😂

That's all the internet gold we have for you this week. We hope we helped take your Monday from a ten on the pain scale to more like a nine and a half.

Join us here next Monday for another round, and bring a friend … misery loves company, right?

Until we meme again …