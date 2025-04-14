‘I Love You!’ Dem Cory Booker Embraces Transgenderism While Kissing Presidential Hopes Goo...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on April 14, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Dave Davidson from Pixabay)

STOP. PRESSING. SNOOZE. Yeah, we're talking to you. It's Monday. There's nothing we can do about it now. It's already here.

You might as well get up and make the best of it by joining us as we share the gems we mined from Twitter/X this week. Bring on the memes, clips, and jokes that had us howling!

Yes, Tupperware is essentially a food morgue.

Don't even tempt fate by assuming that 2-week-old enchilada should be fine. It's Monday. Everything can get worse on Monday.

If you're not a Lord of the Rings Fan, just give us a moment. We nerds need to laugh. 😂

Hey, we can't all be creators. Some of us have to test stuff.

This child is a blessing from Howard.

HAHA.

Bwahaha! Okay, that one caught us off guard. 😂

The tariff wars are generating some real laughs.

LOL. That's just flat out wrong.

Lady: 'Let me save you!'

Squirrel: 'I'm swimming here!' 💀💀💀

It's that time of the year again, all you green thumbs out there. It's also your time to shine, Ted Bundys of the plant world!

Bwahaha!

He knew something was up, and he still got him. LOL.

Pretty much, but we're laughing our way through it. 😂

'After that, we never played Monopoly again.' LOL.

We've seen a few Scrabble games end in flying tiles. Just saying.

You've got to hand it to him … the dude committed to the bit.

Same, bro. Same. Some of us still have it! 😂

'It's kinda manly, makes us feel like we are camping … with a really angry bear nearby.' LOL.

He should definitely be afraid. 😂

Ha! Nice.

Yeah, we got doxxed by the phonebook people before it was even cool. 😂

Sorry. Had to be done.

LOLOLOL!

'Boys' … Sure, it's just little boys that do this.

Perfect!

We're on a bit of Johnny Carson streak, aren't we? 😂

Give us a minute to grab our glasses so we can read that … Oh. Yep. Same.

Now that's a great idea! Commencement would be so much more exciting.

(Language Warning.)

LOLOLOL! This is amazing.

Bethany's got hops! 😂😂😂

This is how all Gen Z slang should be delivered. LOL.

Yes, we had a bit of fun with The Gretch this week. 😂

Bwahaha! Parents know that this isn't even a far-fetched scenario.

They just kept coming. 😂

Oh no! 💀💀💀

(Language Warning.)

Folks … This one nearly killed us. We can't believe the things people will do for the internet, but we're glad they do.

LOLOLOL!

We were not expecting that. Heyyyy!


We haven't shared this one yet, but it's pretty much a classic from the formerly funny SNL. We give you the famous 'More Cowbell' skit.

It's still good. Fallon could barely keep it together. It's hard to believe that was 25 years ago.

Well, there's the inspiration we needed on this fine Monday morning! 😂

That's all the internet gold we have for you this week. We hope we helped take your Monday from a ten on the pain scale to more like a nine and a half.

Join us here next Monday for another round, and bring a friend … misery loves company, right?

Until we meme again …

