Olivia Julianna Learns the Hard Way What HAPPENS When You Call Trump Supporters WEIRD, Racist, and Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on February 04, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Are there any jobs quite as pathetic as being a Democratic influencer? Asking for a friend.

Like most people on the Left, Olivia Julianna has not been having a great year so far, what with Trump entering the White House, reversing DEI nonsense, and unleashing Elon Musk on agencies wasting our tax dollars on Sesame Street episodes in Iran, like USAID.

And no, we're not making that up.

So, we weren't entirely surprised to see Julianna losing her marbles in a recording accusing Trump supporters of being weird, dumb, and racist. 

Y'all.

Watch:

Ok, so we know it's mean, but we can't help but think someone should get this broad a Snickers bar. 

Probably getting paid through USAID.

We're only sort of joking.

Our bad.

Ain't that the truth?

