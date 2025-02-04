Olivia Julianna Learns the Hard Way What HAPPENS When You Call Trump Supporters WEIRD, Racist, and Dumb

Are there any jobs quite as pathetic as being a Democratic influencer? Asking for a friend.

Like most people on the Left, Olivia Julianna has not been having a great year so far, what with Trump entering the White House, reversing DEI nonsense, and unleashing Elon Musk on agencies wasting our tax dollars on Sesame Street episodes in Iran, like USAID.

And no, we're not making that up.

So, we weren't entirely surprised to see Julianna losing her marbles in a recording accusing Trump supporters of being weird, dumb, and racist.

Y'all.

Watch:

Democratic influencer Olivia Julianna thinks we are weird and stupid, she also manages to insult Karoline Leavitt.



Is this the peace and unity that the Democratic Party is known for? pic.twitter.com/HJPgQSXsGb — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) February 4, 2025

Ok, so we know it's mean, but we can't help but think someone should get this broad a Snickers bar.

I'm not certain she has to worry about someone talking to her. — 🦅🌵☠️👆 Debbie 👆☠️🌵🦅 (@lhpanthermom) February 4, 2025

Peace and unity through lies, conflict and compliance? The normie sheep are one thing, the paid influencers deserve no mercy. — AGENDA 47 (@OleOines) February 4, 2025

There is no such thing as a "Democratic influencer". She is just another crackpot with some crackpot followers. — Quintessential American🇺🇸 God,Family,1A,2A🇺🇸 (@Gibson5972) February 4, 2025

Probably getting paid through USAID.

We're only sort of joking.

I pray nobody is forced to listen to her — Sweet as Pie (@Valerie52659143) February 4, 2025

Our bad.

Ain't that the truth?

