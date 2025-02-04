What Was This EFFER Up To? Yevgeny Vindman Tried REALLY Hard to Get Into USAID Building but Was STOPPED

Olivia Julianna Learns the Hard Way What HAPPENS When You Call Trump Supporters...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Well, well, well, what the heck was going on here? It's reported that Yevgeny Vindman (Alexander Vindman's useless twin brother) tried very hard to get into the USAID building yesterday and was stopped by security. As you may know, most USAID employees were also told not to come in yesterday.

So what was he doing?

Lots and LOTS of questions remain, especially since we know USAID was spending billions of dollars in Ukraine. Is there a tie there? Things that make you go HMMMM.

It is so annoying to this editor that Vindman is a Virginia representative.

Ugh.

They both suck, so it's easy to get them confused.

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP VIRGINIA ALEXANDER VINDMAN DOGE USAID

