What Was This EFFER Up To? Yevgeny Vindman Tried REALLY Hard to Get Into USAID Building but Was STOPPED

Well, well, well, what the heck was going on here? It's reported that Yevgeny Vindman (Alexander Vindman's useless twin brother) tried very hard to get into the USAID building yesterday and was stopped by security. As you may know, most USAID employees were also told not to come in yesterday.

So what was he doing?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

DOGE: Why was Lt Col Vindman trying to get into the USAID building yesterday? Vindman was not authorized to enter the building and it almost all USAID workers were told not to come to the office on Monday. Security blocked his entrance but questions remain. pic.twitter.com/K80m2kfr3C — @amuse (@amuse) February 4, 2025

Lots and LOTS of questions remain, especially since we know USAID was spending billions of dollars in Ukraine. Is there a tie there? Things that make you go HMMMM.

What 501(c)(3) organizations does Vindman chair or sit on the board for, and how many of those 501(c)(3)s receive money from USAID, either directly, or indirectly through a mediary? — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) February 4, 2025

It is so annoying to this editor that Vindman is a Virginia representative.

Ugh.

Who does this POS think he is? pic.twitter.com/pFguur2DKl — Angel'sDemons 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Angel_H_70) February 4, 2025

*cough cough*

I get the twins confused — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) February 4, 2025

They both suck, so it's easy to get them confused.

What's he worried about. — kat&mouse (@katmouse128311) February 4, 2025

Excellent question.

Choose your side pic.twitter.com/YG3xKeXGRN — Woke Hunter (@thew0kehunter) February 4, 2025

Bu-bu-bingo!

