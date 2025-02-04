LOL! We're Not Sure Who Cried MORE in This RESIST-Trump Interview, Rachel Maddow or Jamie Raskin (Watch)

It's hard to believe, but President Donald J. Trump has only been back in the White House for a little over two weeks, probably because the nonstop caterwauling and weeping from our pals on the Left only seems to intensify as the days go by. They had to know this wasn't going to be pretty for them after everything they did to Trump and his supporters over the past four years.

Imagine if they had just left things alone ... Trump would already be done with his second term.

But oh no, they couldn't have that.

And it's definitely bitten them in the backside, especially with the USAID 'stuff'.

We honestly can't tell who's more upset, Rachel or Jamie, in this interview. You decide:

🚨RESISTANCE 2.0: A completely unhinged Jamie Raskin hyperventilates to Maddow that street protests are going to ramp up because Trump is attempting a “coup” —



“Popular protest is going to become very important here."



"They might be attempting a coup against America, but we're… pic.twitter.com/GkWown7TZT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2025

His post continues:

... going to stop them, and we're going to use every means available to us." Do it. This incendiary rhetoric and radical left street protests are American voter repellant. They’ve learned nothing. The idea that a duly-elected President is undertaking a “coup” against his own government by enacting reforms demanded by the voters that elected him is next-level fear-mongering idiocy.

It's hard to take either of them seriously when they can barely get through the interview without weeping openly.

Popular protest? What now? We hate to break it to both of these nitwits, but the majority of the country supports what our president is doing so if he's counting on massive protests like in 2020, he's likely going to be very disappointed.

Not to mention, law enforcement won't be messing around anymore because law and order is BACK, but hey, go ahead and encourage the mentally ill and broken people who still follow the Democratic Party to protest. Let us know how that goes.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, speaking at 0:40 on this video, represents the second largest USAID contractor, taking in $161.4 million in USAID "awards" in 2021. https://t.co/bA9qG1VEH9 pic.twitter.com/XHKf7BmlHe — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) February 4, 2025

Whoa.

No wonder he's so pissed off.

Question:



How long will the rent-a-mobs be able to stay in the streets now that George Soros and others will be having to use THEIR OWN MONEY to pay for it? 😏 — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) February 4, 2025

Good question.

There was an interesting hedge here by Raskin —



“we don’t want them to be too big, otherwise Trump will release 1500 J6ers and declare martial law!"



— translated: They won't be nearly as big or numerous as Resistance 1.0. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2025

He has to know Democrats' approval is at a record low in the country right now.

Just sayin'.

