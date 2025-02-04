LOL! We're Not Sure Who Cried MORE in This RESIST-Trump Interview, Rachel Maddow or Jamie Raskin (Watch)

Airport Arrest: Two Men Charged for Allegedly Stealing Video of Plane and Helicopter...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on February 04, 2025
Meme

It's hard to believe, but President Donald J. Trump has only been back in the White House for a little over two weeks, probably because the nonstop caterwauling and weeping from our pals on the Left only seems to intensify as the days go by. They had to know this wasn't going to be pretty for them after everything they did to Trump and his supporters over the past four years.

Imagine if they had just left things alone ... Trump would already be done with his second term.

But oh no, they couldn't have that.

And it's definitely bitten them in the backside, especially with the USAID 'stuff'.

We honestly can't tell who's more upset, Rachel or Jamie, in this interview. You decide:

His post continues:

... going to stop them, and we're going to use every means available to us."

Do it. This incendiary rhetoric and radical left street protests are American voter repellant. They’ve learned nothing.

The idea that a duly-elected President is undertaking a “coup” against his own government by enacting reforms demanded by the voters that elected him is next-level fear-mongering idiocy.

It's hard to take either of them seriously when they can barely get through the interview without weeping openly.

Popular protest? What now? We hate to break it to both of these nitwits, but the majority of the country supports what our president is doing so if he's counting on massive protests like in 2020, he's likely going to be very disappointed.

'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's USAID Freak-Out and WOW
Sam J.
Not to mention, law enforcement won't be messing around anymore because law and order is BACK, but hey, go ahead and encourage the mentally ill and broken people who still follow the Democratic Party to protest. Let us know how that goes.

Whoa. 

No wonder he's so pissed off.

Good question.

He has to know Democrats' approval is at a record low in the country right now.

Just sayin'.

