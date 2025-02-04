'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's...
Report: Kamala Harris Campaign Paid Barack Obama $100,000 for ‘Travel’

Recipient Redacted? WTF?! Oilfield Rando Exposes ANOTHER Swampy Foreign Money Laundering Slush Fund

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on February 04, 2025
Meme

Why do we get the feeling that USAID is just the teeny, tiny TIP of the corruption iceberg when it comes to questionable spending by our federal government? It's probably because of 'stuff' like this found by Twitchy favorite, Oilfield Rando.

Another slush fund?

Really?!

Take a look at THIS:

That's a whole lotta tax dollars for a project where the recipient and the purpose are BOTH redacted.

WTAF?

We've been living under a government that would sick the IRS on us if we made more than $600 via Venmo while they've been spending God only knows how much for decades on projects like this one that we can't even look at.

Pissed off yet?

What is PII, you ask? PII stands for personally identifiable information, which is any information that can be used to identify an individual.

It's a major red flag, especially for hundreds of millions of dollars.

'Worse than 9/11 for Dems': Insider Spills TEA (and Texts!) on the Democrat's USAID Freak-Out and WOW
Sam J.
At this point, nothing would surprise us. 

Ain't it though?

