Recipient Redacted? WTF?! Oilfield Rando Exposes ANOTHER Swampy Foreign Money Laundering Slush Fund

Why do we get the feeling that USAID is just the teeny, tiny TIP of the corruption iceberg when it comes to questionable spending by our federal government? It's probably because of 'stuff' like this found by Twitchy favorite, Oilfield Rando.

Advertisement

Another slush fund?

Really?!

Gm. It’s time to spotlight another foreign money laundering slush fund.



Say hello to the Millennium Challenge Corporation, established in 2004 because existing foreign aid programs weren’t secretive enough. https://t.co/oU3Lu9u5NR — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 4, 2025

Take a look at THIS:

Millennium Challenge Corporation grant (2024)

Recipient: Redacted Due To PII



Amount: $624,824,543

Outlayed: $0



Purpose: Redacted due to PII



Country: Indonesiahttps://t.co/nkIFQrrGZt — RandoLand.us (@RandoLand_us) February 4, 2025

That's a whole lotta tax dollars for a project where the recipient and the purpose are BOTH redacted.

WTAF?

We've been living under a government that would sick the IRS on us if we made more than $600 via Venmo while they've been spending God only knows how much for decades on projects like this one that we can't even look at.

Pissed off yet?

PII in a grant is a total red flag isnt it — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 4, 2025

What is PII, you ask? PII stands for personally identifiable information, which is any information that can be used to identify an individual.

It's a major red flag, especially for hundreds of millions of dollars.

My theory: this is the money that funeleld into ActBlue and people like Bernie as "individual donors."



We watched the videos of people going door to door, and the 80 year olds had no idea they were sending money to ActBlue.



Now we know the source. — chewie (@YouKnowImChewie) February 4, 2025

At this point, nothing would surprise us.

Because nothing says good will like 1/2B tax dollars to Indonesia. The grift is strong with DC and their friends. — Dr. Oliver's Scalp Tonic President and CEO (@consilium65) February 4, 2025

Ain't it though?

==========================================================================

Related:

THIS! Elon Musk Just Needs ONE Post to DROP a FRANTIC Chuck Schumer Screeching About DOGE's 'Shadow Govt'

Andrew McCabe WHINING About the POOR FBI 'Living in Terror' of Losing Everything Goes SOOO Wrong (Watch)

It's ON! Nicole Shanahan Shares SAVAGE MEME As a Warning to ANY Senator Voting Against RFK Jr. or Tulsi

He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy Fine for a FULL 12 Min. (Watch)

YOLO Time? We May Be in for Some CRAZY Stuff from the Left (and Fed Employees) in the Next Few Weeks



========================================================================