Andrew McCabe WHINING About the POOR FBI 'Living in Terror' of Losing Everything Goes SOOO Wrong (Watch)

It sounds like our pals at the FBI are worried about losing their jobs, pensions, healthcare, and retirement now that Trump is in office.

Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe even said the FBI is in 'utter disarray!'

The horror. The humanity.

Gosh, that's too bad.

Watch:

JUST IN: Former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe says the FBI is in "utter disarray" thanks to Trump, says they are living in "terror" because their pensions, healthcare, and retirement are at risk.



"I've talked to more FBI people in the last 4 days than I did in the prior 4… pic.twitter.com/WPFIdN5Q5v — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2025

His post continues:

"I've talked to more FBI people in the last 4 days than I did in the prior 4 years." "It is a place in utter disarray right now. People are worried about how am I going to pay the bills? How am I gonna support my family?" "If you get fired, you're done. That's the end of your reputation, your ability to get any job, you lose your pay, you lose your chance at a pension, you lose your health insurance." "This is a moment of terror for these people."

Oh, a moment of terror for them? Really? Maybe they should sit down with the thousands of Americans who were targeted and even jailed for simply protesting an election. We imagine they're not going to find many people OUTSIDE of the federal government who feel sorry for the poor FBI employees, especially with everything we've seen from them over the past four years.

Patel can't get confirmed fast enough.

Oh, am I supposed to feel bad for these people? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 4, 2025

We guess?

They’ve been terrorizing Trump and his supporters for the last four years. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 4, 2025

Yeah ...

FBI in "terror" because "their pensions, healthcare, and retirement are at risk.'



Huh. I wonder how the January 6th protestors who committed no physical harm to anybody but found themselves Federally prosecuted and held in solitary confinement FOR MONTHS felt? — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) February 4, 2025

Sorry, Andy, we're not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for those POOR FBI agents.

But nice try, though.

