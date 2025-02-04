Andrew McCabe WHINING About the POOR FBI 'Living in Terror' of Losing Everything Goes SOOO Wrong (Watch)

THIS! Elon Musk Just Needs ONE Post to DROP a FRANTIC Chuck Schumer...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on February 04, 2025
Twitchy

It sounds like our pals at the FBI are worried about losing their jobs, pensions, healthcare, and retirement now that Trump is in office.

Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe even said the FBI is in 'utter disarray!'

The horror. The humanity.

Gosh, that's too bad.

Watch:

His post continues:

"I've talked to more FBI people in the last 4 days than I did in the prior 4 years." 

"It is a place in utter disarray right now. People are worried about how am I going to pay the bills? How am I gonna support my family?" 

"If you get fired, you're done. That's the end of your reputation, your ability to get any job, you lose your pay, you lose your chance at a pension, you lose your health insurance." 

"This is a moment of terror for these people."

Oh, a moment of terror for them? Really? Maybe they should sit down with the thousands of Americans who were targeted and even jailed for simply protesting an election. We imagine they're not going to find many people OUTSIDE of the federal government who feel sorry for the poor FBI employees, especially with everything we've seen from them over the past four years.

Patel can't get confirmed fast enough.

THIS! Elon Musk Just Needs ONE Post to DROP a FRANTIC Chuck Schumer Screeching About DOGE's 'Shadow Govt'
Sam J.
Sam J.
We guess?

Yeah ...

Sorry, Andy, we're not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for those POOR FBI agents.

But nice try, though.

THIS! Elon Musk Just Needs ONE Post to DROP a FRANTIC Chuck Schumer Screeching About DOGE's 'Shadow Govt'
Sam J.
Sam J.
HUGE Mistake, Phil! After Getting Heat From Homan, NJ Gov. Murphy Now Denies He's Housing Illegal Migrant
Amy Curtis
Sam J.
Border Czar Tom Homan Responds to Dem Governor Who Says He's Harboring an Illegal Alien in His Home
Warren Squire
Amy Curtis
President of El Salvador Offers Mega-Prison to Hold Illegal Alien Deportees From the U.S. for a Price
Warren Squire
Border Czar Tom Homan Responds to Dem Governor Who Says He’s Harboring an Illegal Alien in His Home
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Slams Catherine Rampell Over Trump’s Canada and Mexico Border Deals
Warren Squire

