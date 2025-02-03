GOOSEBUMPS! JK Rowling Shares EPIC Ad Celebrating REAL Women in Women's Sports (Cue the Shrieking) -Watch

J.K. Rowling shared what we think is one of the most powerful ads/short films celebrating women athletes in women's sports we've seen in a long time. After watching the Left push their ridiculous 'men can be women too' narrative for the past four years, this is a lovely breath of fresh air.

In a way, when you watch this ad it's as if you can feel our country healing.

Watch this:

This is the first and likely the last time I’ll retweet an ad, but I love it. pic.twitter.com/oALpr5c10v — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 3, 2025

And big tears.

So beautiful.

Think of it as a short film and not an ad. Then it feels less weird.

That was our intention.

And think of the brand as not just a brand but a way to influence culture.

Thank you. 💚 — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) February 3, 2025

Jennifer Sey is a total bada*s, just putting that out there.

I truly believe that bravery like @JenniferSey’s saves lives. Very happy to have met her and to see the message spread! — Mandy (@mandylorianm) February 3, 2025

That is brilliant ❤️ — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) February 3, 2025

It really and truly is, so of course the haters can't help themselves:

No amount of slick production or stirring music erases the truly vile messaging of this ad. So much harmful bigotry has been perpetrated over the decades by appeals to “protecting ‘real’ women” 🙄😒 — THEE mj (TV) (@scib0rg) February 3, 2025

Harmful bigotry?

What now?

You know what? It doesn't matter because it's over. If you look at the comments on Rowling's post there is nothing really but love and support for REAL women.

Huzzah.

