Monday Morning Meme Madness

GOOSEBUMPS! JK Rowling Shares EPIC Ad Celebrating REAL Women in Women's Sports (Cue the Shrieking) -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on February 03, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

J.K. Rowling shared what we think is one of the most powerful ads/short films celebrating women athletes in women's sports we've seen in a long time. After watching the Left push their ridiculous 'men can be women too' narrative for the past four years, this is a lovely breath of fresh air.

In a way, when you watch this ad it's as if you can feel our country healing.

Watch this:

And big tears.

So beautiful.

Jennifer Sey is a total bada*s, just putting that out there.

It really and truly is, so of course the haters can't help themselves:

Harmful bigotry?

What now?

You know what? It doesn't matter because it's over. If you look at the comments on Rowling's post there is nothing really but love and support for REAL women. 

Huzzah.

==========================================================================

Tags: J.K. ROWLING TRANS WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

