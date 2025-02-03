X Points, Laughs, then DRAGS Vox Journos for Being BIG MAD at Elon...
WHOA: Did Mehdi Hassan Just OUT Himself as a Fed-Funded Propagandist WHINING About Elon Musk and USAID?

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on February 03, 2025
MSNBC

There's something really special about watching the Left get dumber and more melodramatic in real-time. Sure, we've always known they're a bit slow and likely mentally unwell but their reactions to Elon Musk actually making cuts in spending and holding the federal government accountable for every dollar it spends has been a HOOT. And what's really interesting is they're not so much complaining about the money as much as the PRIVATE CITIZEN who is daring to call these gross expenditures out.

Advertisement

How DARE a lowly citizen (who happens to pay more in taxes than anyone else) have access to such important people and agencies?! THE HORROR.

For example, Mehdi Hasan is very concerned about the richest man in the world having his Social Security number.

No, really.

Why does the IRS, an agency with thousands of people no one voted for, have access to our Social Security number?

Why does any bank, a company with thousands of people no one voted for, have access to our Social Security number?

ARGLE BARGLE RAR, bro.

Get a grip. 

So take THAT, Mehdi.

Whoa. Good question. Why on Earth would Musk have access to Hasan's SSN unless USAID also had it?

Thinks that make us all go HRMMMMMMM.

==========================================================================

