WHOA: Did Mehdi Hassan Just OUT Himself as a Fed-Funded Propagandist WHINING About Elon Musk and USAID?

There's something really special about watching the Left get dumber and more melodramatic in real-time. Sure, we've always known they're a bit slow and likely mentally unwell but their reactions to Elon Musk actually making cuts in spending and holding the federal government accountable for every dollar it spends has been a HOOT. And what's really interesting is they're not so much complaining about the money as much as the PRIVATE CITIZEN who is daring to call these gross expenditures out.

Advertisement

How DARE a lowly citizen (who happens to pay more in taxes than anyone else) have access to such important people and agencies?! THE HORROR.

For example, Mehdi Hasan is very concerned about the richest man in the world having his Social Security number.

No, really.

Why does the world’s richest man, a man no one voted for, have access to my Social Security number? — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 3, 2025

Why does the IRS, an agency with thousands of people no one voted for, have access to our Social Security number?

Why does any bank, a company with thousands of people no one voted for, have access to our Social Security number?

ARGLE BARGLE RAR, bro.

Get a grip.

You worried you're not going to get your USAID check, bro? — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 3, 2025

Seriously?

With the number of massive hacks over the past decade, EVERYBODY has your social security number. — Inmanity (@Inmanity_US) February 3, 2025

I voted for him. I wrote Trump/Musk on my ballot. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 3, 2025

So take THAT, Mehdi.

Why would the US Agency for International Development have your SSN unless you’ve been receiving grant money?



Did you just out yourself as a paid political agitator? — Drinking Outside the Box (@DrinkOutTheBox) February 3, 2025

Whoa. Good question. Why on Earth would Musk have access to Hasan's SSN unless USAID also had it?

Thinks that make us all go HRMMMMMMM.

==========================================================================

Related:

He's NOT Gonna Date You! AOC Flips OUT Over Elon Musk's DOGE in Multi-Tweet Rant and WOW, THAT Was Dumb

Karen Bass's Terrible, Horrible, Very Bad Year Gets WORSE After She Sides with Illegal Rioters Over Cops

EXPOSED! Bill Kristol's Deep State Dunk on Trump Bites Him DIRECTLY on His Anti-Trump, USAID-Funded A*S

DAAAMN, SON! JD Vance LIGHTS Hakeem Jeffries UP for Violent Rhetoric Against Trump and the Right (Watch)

His Tears Are DELISH! Nervous Jamie Raskin Sets RECORD Lying About Trump Cleaning J6 House at FBI (Watch)

========================================================================