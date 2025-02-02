Hyperventilating Jamie Raskin's NERVOUS Rant About Trump Kicking J6 FBI Agents OUT is DELISH (Watch)

Gosh, newly pardoned Jamie Raskin seems really nervous about Trump cleaning J6 house at the FBI ... almost as if he's got something to hide.

Golly gee, whatever could that be?

*cough cough*

Watch:

🚨A hyperventilating, newly-pardoned Jamie Raskin is not handling Trump cleaning house at the corrupt FBI very well: “Dictators always try to move in against the police to seize that function." Trump being elected by the American people = dictatorship. Got it. Raskin may set a… pic.twitter.com/CJlIMCCp9A

His post continues:

Raskin may set a world record for number of lies here in under three minutes:

"If you look at what's happened, Trump pardoned 1500. Violent insurrection is Proud boys, Oath keepers, seditious conspiracists, people who attack cops, violently assaulted officers. Then they appointed as the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, a guy who organized the January 6th violent festivities and assault in protest against the peaceful transfer of power and has been an election denier."

"And now they're proceeding to sack prosecutors who are involved in prosecuting January 6th. Even if they were assigned to it, it's not as if they volunteered for that. In a lot of cases, they were just assigned to do it. They're sacking them for having anything to do with it. And the attack on the FBI is extraordinary, because for decades it really has been an apolitical operation."

"They're being fired. They're being investigated. And so there's this mass purge taking place, obviously coming, from the top, what they're overriding and what we're standing on in the first, wave of this is the civil service protections that people have."

“These are apolitical, professional, civil service people. They've not been given the chance. They're just, essentially accused of guilt by association for doing their jobs before. And that's an amazing thing. So it's a very dangerous moment, for the American people."

No Jamie, what’s dangerous is a fully weaponized agency against political opponents, like we’ve seen the last several years.

What's dangerous is criminals like you being preemptively pardoned by a lawless president to cover for your crimes on the J6 committee.

Raskin’s tears are delicious.